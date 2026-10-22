KwaThema woman appears in court for allegedly staging kidnapping

Ntombifuthi Mavis Rumo and her co-accused face charges of defeating the administration of justice after an alleged kidnapping plot.

Just a few days ago, Ntombifuthi Mavis Rumo’s family were celebrating answered prayers when she returned home after her alleged kidnapping.

Today, the 37-year-old appeared briefly before the KwaThema Magistrate’s Court in Gauteng, standing accused of staging her own disappearance.

Rumo’s co-accused Bonginkosi Mndebele, 27, appeared in absentia due to hospitalisation.

Alleged kidnapping plot

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the pair faces charges of defeating the administration of justice.

Mahanjana said Rumo, Mndebele and a suspect who has not yet been charged allegedly met on 7 October and discussed staging Rumo’s kidnapping because they were experiencing financial difficulties.

“The three allegedly contacted Rumo’s family and demanded money for her release,” Mahanjana said on Thursday, following Rumo’s court appearance.

“When the family was unable to pay, the three allegedly released Rumo on 12 October 2026 and left her at Vlakfontein Road. They then asked her family to collect her from there,” the NPA spokesperson added.

Rumo arrested after her return

The euphoria of her return was cut short, however, when she was arrested following a police investigation into the reported kidnapping.

Mahanjana said Rumo was arrested on 20 October after her husband turned her in.

“After her arrest, she pointed out Mndebele to the police,” Mahanjana said.

The matter was postponed to 29 October for bail investigations and for Mndebele to appear in court.

Mahanjana said the state intends to oppose bail for both accused.

Rumo’s disappearance sparks fear in KwaThema

Rumo’s alleged staged disappearance sparked fears in KwaThema, a township located in Ekurhuleni, where the bodies of 12 women were recently discovered.

Speaking to eNCA after Rumo’s return, residents said they feared for their safety and expressed disappointment in the government’s lack of intervention.

“As women in KwaThema we are no longer safe,” one resident told the news channel.

“Even our kids – the young ones – we are scared to send them to the nearest shops because the government failed us dismally.”