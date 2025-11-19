KZN convicted murderer sentenced to 140 years in jail

Nsindiso Sakhile Gumede appeared in the Scottburgh Regional Court.

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to 140 years in jail for murder and a series of other crimes in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Nsindiso Sakhile Gumede appeared in the Scottburgh Regional Court on Monday, 17 November 2025, where the sentence was handed down.

Gumede was handed the lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of two murders and twelve other cases, including attempted murder, carjacking, business and house robbery, as well as attempted murder on police officers, which he committed in different parts of KZN between 2020 and 2021.

Crime spree

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda shared the details of Gumede’s crime spree.

“On the morning of 29 August 2020, a body of Siyanda Mkhize, who was 22 years old at the time, was found lying in a pool of blood with gunshot and stab wounds at Ezimeleni informal settlement at V Section in Umlazi.

“Almost a month later, police also responded to another murder scene where Mr Fanozi Ncanana was shot multiple times whilst driving his microbus on Malukazi Road in Isipingo from his shop on Nyosini Road. Mr Ncanana lost control of his vehicle and veered off the road, where it collided with a house. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Netshiunda said.

Investigations

Netshiunda added that the two cases had been referred to the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit for investigation.

“Thorough investigations uncovered that Nsindiso Sakhile Gumede was the suspect in both murders, and he was traced and arrested. Further investigations linked Gumede with other violent cases in Umlazi, Bhekithemba, Isipingo, Sawoti and Hibberdene policing precincts.”

Netshiunda said a total of fourteen counts were centralised at the Scottburgh Regional Court.

“Shrewd investigation by the Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit detectives proved all cases beyond any reasonable doubt and brought closure to Gumede’s many victims and their families when he was sentenced to 140 years facing prison walls,” Netshiunda said.

