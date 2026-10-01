Lawrence Mudzinganyama granted bail after threatening to kill women

Mudzinganyama's legal troubles began after a viral video emerged showing him threatening a group of women

Zimbabwean businessman Lawrence Mudzinganyama, accused of threatening to kill women at a Sandton restaurant, has been granted R15 000 bail with strict conditions.

The 40-year-old Mudzinganyama appeared in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 1 October 2026, following his arrest in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Johannesburg.

He faces 10 charges, including fraud, intimidation, crimen injuria and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The matter was postponed to 15 October 2026 for transfer to the regional court.

Viral video of Mudzinganyama

His legal troubles began after a viral video emerged, widely shared on social media, showing him severely threatening a group of women after they reportedly rejected his advances.

In the clips, he was heard boasting about his wealth, telling the women: “I could put a bullet in you now. I do not play. I will murder you now and walk.”

Mudzinganyama apologised for his behaviour after the incident went viral

“I apologise unreservedly to the women involved in the recent incident at Vlamo restaurant in Sandton,” he said, adding that he should have walked away and asked the restaurant’s management for help.

“I did not, and I accept responsibility for my words and conduct.”

Arrest

Mudzinganyama was arrested on 20 September 2026 at the Randburg Police Station and was initially released on a warning on a charge of intimidation.

After further investigations, including securing witness statements and video footage, the state has brought additional charges against him.

Watertight case

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it has a watertight case against Mudzinganyama.

NPA spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago confirmed that the charges had multiplied since Mudzinganyama’s arrest.

“You remember when he presented himself; there was only one charge. Now there are 10, including three counts of intimidation and fraud relating to false claims about owning a restaurant,” he said.

Bail conditions

Kganyago stressed that bail conditions were strict, requiring Mudzinganyama to appear weekly in court and barring him from interfering with witnesses.

“One of the conditions is very clear – he should not intimidate witnesses. We are very clear that he must not do that,” he added.

Kganyago said the prosecution is confident.

“Obviously, as the NPA, we would not have brought the matter to court if we did not believe we’ve got a strong case. We have witnesses available and will present our case to the magistrate,” he said.

Lawrence Chamurwa Mudgingyama (40) is appearing in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court following his arrest in connection with an incident at a restaurant in Randburg. He is facing 3 counts of intimidation, 3 counts of assault with intent to do GBH, 3 counts of crimen injuria & fraud pic.twitter.com/vIkRtYczbI – NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) October 1, 2026

GBV

He welcomed the court’s decision to raise bail to R15 000, noting the broader context of gender‑based violence (GBV).

“This sends a clear message. At a time when the president has addressed the nation on GBV, we need to be seen to be dealing with these matters effectively,” Kganyago said.

The NPA has not ruled out additional charges as investigations continue.