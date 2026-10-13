Lesotho man jailed for 40 years for abducting and raping Eastern Cape woman

The man overpowered and raped her in broad daylight in an open field.

A Lesotho national who abducted and repeatedly raped an 18-year-old woman after attacking her in broad daylight has been sentenced to an effective 40 years behind bars.

Tisetso Maoeng was sentenced by the Sterkspruit Regional Court on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, after being convicted of three counts of rape and contravening the Immigration Act.

Attack

The sentence stems from an incident that occurred near Palmietfontein in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, on 24 September 2025.

The victim had been sent by her grandmother to a local spaza shop when she heard someone greeting her from behind. She ignored the voice, but an unknown man caught up with her and asked for her cellphone number.

When she told him she did not have a cellphone and rejected his advances, he became aggressive.

‘No one came to her assistance’

He grabbed the victim, attempted to kiss her and, despite her resistance and cries for help, overpowered and raped her in broad daylight on an open field.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tiyali said: “Tragically, no one came to her assistance.”

Arrest

Tiyali said the perpetrator then forced the victim to his house, where he told her that he intended to marry her before raping her repeatedly.

“The following morning, the victim persuaded the perpetrator to allow her to return home by promising that she would come back later that night.

“He accompanied her part of the way before turning back. Upon arriving home, she immediately reported the incident to her aunt, who took her to a clinic and assisted her in reporting the matter to the police,” Tiyali said.

The victim later directed police to the perpetrator’s residence, where he was arrested and charged with three counts of rape and contravening the Immigration Act.

Trial

During the trial, the state presented evidence from the victim, her aunt, who served as the first-report witness, and a J88 medico-legal report that corroborated the sexual assault.

Tiyali said the accused pleaded not guilty, claiming the sexual encounters were consensual. However, the court found his version riddled with contradictions and rejected it as false beyond a reasonable doubt.

Sentence

In aggravation of sentence, Regional Court Prosecutor Anele Magibile argued that rape had reached alarming proportions in society and that courts had a duty to protect vulnerable members of the community through appropriate sentences.

“The court agreed and sentenced Maoeng to one year’s direct imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act and 20 years’ imprisonment on each of the three rape counts. The court ordered portions of the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective sentence of 40 years’ imprisonment,” Tiyali said.

NPA

Welcoming the sentence, Director of Public Prosecutions for the Eastern Cape Division Advocate Samkelo Mtwana commended the prosecution team and law enforcement authorities for their professionalism and diligence in handling the matter.

“This sentence demonstrates the courts’ unwavering commitment to protecting women and ensuring that perpetrators of sexual violence are held fully accountable for their actions. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) remains steadfast in its efforts to combat gender-based violence and secure justice for victims,” said Mtwana.

The NPA reiterated its commitment to the relentless prosecution of crimes against women and vulnerable persons, ensuring that justice is pursued without fear, favour or prejudice.