Life imprisonment for Thembisa man who locked partner in room and raped her for months

Bhutan Sizwe Mlotshwa locked his partner inside a room for months between July 2021 and March 2022, raping and assaulting her.

A Thembisa man who locked his partner inside their room for months, raping and assaulting her, has been handed down life imprisonment for rape, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

The Tembisa Magistrates’ Court sentenced 46-year-old Bhutan Sizwe Mlotshwa to life imprisonment for rape, plus 10 years for attempted murder, five years for kidnapping, and 12 months’ imprisonment for contravening the Immigration Act.

Thembisa man locked partner inside room between July 2021 and March 2022

Mlotshwa was in an intimate relationship with the victim, and they lived together as tenants in Thembisa South. Between July 2021 and March 2022, the accused physically and sexually abused his partner.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the court heard that the victim told Mlotshwa that she wanted to visit her family, but he objected, leading to a fight.

The convict became violent, assaulted his partner, and locked her inside their room against her will.

“Mlotshwa would leave the victim locked inside the room when he went to work and threatened to kill her if she sought help,” Mohlatlole said.

“During her captivity, she was subjected to prolonged physical and sexual abuse.”

Victim suffered broken leg, burns from cigarettes

State prosecutor Innocent Baloyi presented evidence that the convicted criminal repeatedly raped the victim without her consent. He also burnt her with cigarettes and assaulted her on the head with an iron bar.

She sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg, but despite her pleas to Mlotshwa to take her to a doctor, he refused to seek medical assistance for her.

“The victim eventually managed to seek help when a witness arrived at the residence looking for Mlotshwa while he was away. The witness assisted her in escaping and seeking help,” Mohlatlole said.

The NPA welcomed Mlotshwa’s conviction and sentencing, stating that violence against women, particularly within intimate relationships, is a serious violation of the dignity, bodily integrity and safety of victims.

Mohlatlole said the life sentence imposed reflects the gravity of the offences and devastating consequences of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“The NPA remains committed to the vigorous prosecution of perpetrators of GBVF and to ensuring that victims are treated with dignity throughout the criminal justice process,” he added.

“Prosecutors will continue to place compelling evidence before the courts and advocate for sentences that reflect the seriousness of these crimes.”