Life sentence for Limpopo man who brutally murdered his aunt

The man launched a vicious attack on his aunt, fatally assaulting her with a knife and a garden fork.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has hailed the life sentence handed to a 27‑year‑old man who brutally murdered his 66‑year‑old aunt with a knife and garden fork in Limpopo.

Pholosho Arbitrators Mangoale appeared in the Polokwane High Court on Monday, 17 August 2026, where the court handed down the sentence.

Murder

He was accused of murdering his aunt, Keepye Jolina Ramogayana, in Ga-Maila Mapitsane last year.

Mangoale pleaded not guilty. During the trial, the court heard that on 18 July 2025, Ramogayana was at her homestead in Ga-Maila Mapitsane when a witness saw Mangoale at the property carrying a garden fork.

Accused found at murder scene

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said Mangoale subsequently launched a vicious attack on Ramogayana, fatally assaulting her with a knife and a garden fork.

“The deceased was later discovered lying in a pool of blood. The accused was also found at the scene. Further evidence revealed that Mangoale’s mother was surprised to find him at home wearing blood-stained sneakers, as she believed he was in Gauteng at the time. Police were alerted, responded to the scene, and arrested the accused shortly thereafter.”

Sentencing

During sentencing proceedings, state Advocate Malatji Matibidi led evidence in aggravation of sentence through the testimony of the Ramogayana son.

Malabi said the son described the devastating impact of the murder on the family and the broader community, explaining that they had lost a beloved mother, caregiver, and community leader.

“He told the court that the deceased dedicated her life to caring for orphans, assisting with the establishment of crèches, and serving her community as a priest.”

The state further argued that the deceased’s advanced age warranted the imposition of a life sentence in terms of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, which provides for enhanced protection of vulnerable victims.

GBV

Malabi said the prosecution submitted that the murder was an act of gender-based violence and urged the court to send a strong deterrent message to those who commit such senseless and brutal crimes against women and other vulnerable members of society.

The Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Advocate Ivy Thenga, welcomed the sentence.

“It can never be overemphasised how important human life is, and therefore we will be vigorous in our pursuit of these cases to serve as a deterrent to would-be murderers.”

Thenga further commended the prosecution and investigation teams for their dedication and professionalism in securing the conviction and appropriate sentence.

The NPA said it remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crimes, particularly crimes committed against women, the elderly, and other vulnerable persons, are held accountable and face the full might of the law.