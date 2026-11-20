The case has been postponed to early 2027 for further proceedings.

A court official implicated in an alleged multimillion-rand deceased estate fraud scheme alongside suspended attorney Charlotte Tibana has been granted bail by the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court.

Moloto, an estate controller at the Office of the Master of the High Court in Limpopo, was granted bail of R50 000 by Magistrate Machobane on Friday, 20 November 2026.

The ruling follows his arrest on 10 November 2026 at his workplace, where he was taken into custody over allegations that he assisted Tibana in obtaining confidential deceased estate records.

Alleged R10 500 payment under scrutiny

The two accused are facing six charges, including corruption, conspiracy to commit corruption, and money laundering.

The state alleges that Moloto received R10 500 from Tibana in exchange for supplying her with deceased estate files.

Tibana, who is married to former Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) officer Peter “Gagash” Nonyane, is accused of using the documents to unlawfully access funds from several deceased estate accounts, allegedly resulting in losses exceeding R11 million.

Moloto, however, has rejected the state’s version of events, insisting that the money was a personal loan, which he repaid the money in cash in 2023.

Court official granted bail in R11m estate fraud case

In court on Friday, the magistrate highlighted evidence presented by the state in support of its opposition to Moloto’s bail application.

This included alleged bank records indicating that money had been transferred from Tibana to Moloto, witness statements implicating him, and cellphone records suggesting that the two were in frequent contact.

“The investigating officer also testified that it is not correct that the amount of R10 500 sent to the applicant in his Capitec bank account by accused two was a loan advancement,” Machobane remarked.

It was further heard that Moloto allegedly contacted a victim while Hawks investigator Constable Phuthisho Thobejane was assisting the individual in providing a statement to the police.

Despite the evidence presented by the state, Machobane found that only one of the grounds advanced by the prosecution could have justified opposing Moloto’s release on bail, while the remaining arguments were not substantiated by “any concrete evidence”.

“The investigating officer’s testimony that if the applicant is released on bail will evade his trial came across as mere speculation as it was not supported by any factual evidence,” the presiding officer said.

The magistrate pointed out that Moloto was currently suspended from duty, making the possibility of him tampering with files at his workplace unlikely, as he was not permitted to report for work.

“In this letter, it is very clear that the applicant is from entering his workplace.”

Machibane ultimately granted him bail of R50 000, subject to conditions.

Moloto will be released as the matter proceeds through the courts, while Tibana remains in custody.

The case has been postponed to 29 January 2027 for further investigation.

Millions allegedly taken from deceased estates

Tibana faces a separate but related case, in which her co-accused include her husband, her younger sister, Rirzhaku Tibana, and Jabulani Maluleke.

The case centres on allegations that substantial amounts of money, at least R11 million, were fraudulently withdrawn from 15 deceased estate accounts administered by Tibana Attorneys.

The accused face 123 charges, including fraud, theft and money laundering.

The state alleges that Tibana, appointed to administer the estates as executor, used various transactions to conceal the alleged proceeds of crime.

These allegedly included registering properties in the name of Rirhandzu and transferring money to the account of Risima Jeje Trading Enterprise, a company linked to Maluleke.

Investigators further allege that millions of rands were unlawfully withdrawn and laundered.

Among the transactions under investigation is the alleged use of R1.65 million to buy a second-hand Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 in Pretoria.

Nonyane is also accused of benefiting from the alleged proceeds through stokvel contributions and the construction of a residential property.

While Tibana and Nonyane were denied bail in early September, Rirhandzu and Maluleke were granted bail of R60 000 each several weeks later after the state did not oppose their release.

The couple’s bail appeal was rejected by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane on 22 October.

Nonyane has since launched another bail application on “new facts“, which will be heard on 24 November.