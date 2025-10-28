Limpopo man handed seven life terms for raping three minors

The three minors were aged nine, 11, and 13.

A 20-year-old man has been sentenced to seven life terms for raping three minor girls in Limpopo.

The rapist, who was not named by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), appeared in the Nkowa-Nkowa Regional Court on Monday, 28 October 2025.

Sentencing

During sentencing, the man was handed an additional 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective life sentence, and declared the rapist unfit to possess a firearm under Section 103 of the Firearms Control Act 60 of 2000.

Plea

NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the man pleaded not guilty to the charges.

“The court heard that on 26 June 2017, he accosted three minor girls aged nine, 11, and 13 while they were returning from a friend’s house in Bonn village. The accused was walking with a dog whilst armed with a panga, he forced them into the bushes, and raped them. The 11 and 13-year-old victims escaped, but he moved to another area in the bushes and raped the 9-year-old.

“He also robbed one victim of her cellphone. The state presented victim testimonies, J88 medical reports detailing injuries, and Victim Impact Statements from a probation officer, highlighting the trauma and humiliation endured,” Malabi said.

Aggravation

In aggravation, State Prosecutor Moretsele Michael argued that rape is a heinous crime, degrading and invasive to victims’ privacy and dignity, warranting harsh sentences to deter offenders.

Michael urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed life imprisonment, citing no substantial or compelling circumstances.

Malabi said presiding officer Zanetic agreed, emphasising the court’s duty to impose severe penalties for such crimes.

Sentenced welcomed

The NPA welcomed the sentence.

Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga stated these cases provide justice and closure to victims and their families while removing violent criminals from our streets.”

Thenga commended the prosecution team and Investigating Officer Sergeant Phumudzo Mabongo of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences units of FCS Tzaneen Detectives.

