Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla murder: Gunman sentenced to 30 years in prison

The accused admitted being offered R20 000 to take part in the killing of the political activist.

One of the accused in the 2023 murder of political leader and activist Loyiso Nkohla Mabandla has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

Following a guilty plea, the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town convicted Zukisa Tshabile of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Tshabile sentenced over political leader’s murder

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the charges arose from two separate incidents – Mabandla’s assassination on 17 April 2023 and an armed robbery at the Pizza Pub in Kraaifontein on 5 July 2023.

Mabandla was killed in a hail of bullets while addressing community members of an informal settlement at the Philippi Railway Station.

“The court imposed sentences totalling 149 years’ direct imprisonment. However, it ordered the sentences to run concurrently with the 30-year sentence imposed for Mabandla’s murder, resulting in an effective sentence of 30 years’ direct imprisonment,” Ntabazalila said.

“Tshabile was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.”

In a plea and sentence agreement with the state, Tshabile told the court that Mabandla had been approached by members of the Philippi community to act as a social facilitator between them and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

This followed eviction notices issued to people who had unlawfully occupied the Philippi railway line.

Security business dispute allegedly behind killing

The court further heard that Prasa-contracted security company Mzansi Fire was looking for a local security company to secure the Philippi Railway Station, and the opportunity was offered to Mabandla and his wife, Nyameka.

However, the couple did not have a registered security company at the time.

They then approached Thobani Maxengana, who operated Limise Protection Services.

The trio entered into a business partnership to provide security services in the Philippi area.

Ntabazalila said the business relationship soured after Maxengana allegedly failed to pay 17 security personnel working at the railway station, despite having received payment from Mzansi Fire.

“Mabandla subsequently paid the security personnel from his own funds,” the spokesperson said.

According to Tshabile, a new security company later came on board, with Mabandla acquiring a 50% share.

Gunmen offered R20 000 for murders

On the day of the shooting, Mabandla had called a community meeting to discuss the non-payment of the security personnel and the way forward.

“According to the plea agreement, Maxengana approached [Mziyanda] Mdlungu and [Mzunazi] Chulayo and requested protection because he felt unsafe entering the Philippi area,” Ntabazalila said.

“He also allegedly informed Tshabile and his co-accused that he had a problem with Mabandla and his wife and wanted them killed. Tshabile and the other alleged gunmen were each offered R20 000 for the murders.”

Mdlungu, Chulayo and two other men picked Tshabile up at his home in Khayelitsha and travelled to Philippi Railway Station, where the community meeting was taking place.

The gunmen opened fire on Mabandla, in the presence of at least 20 others in attendance.

“He attempted to escape but died at the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. The gunmen were subsequently apprehended after the shooting.”

Mabandla’s wife had not attended the meeting after he persuaded her to stay away, the court heard.

Tshabile also admits involvement in armed robbery

Tshabile also admitted his involvement in the armed robbery at the Pizza Pub, where he and five others entered the establishment, pointed firearms at two victims and threatened to kill them.

They stole R15 000 in cash, alcohol and two cellphones from the victims and customers.

Ntabazalila said two police officers confronted the gunmen as they left the pizzeria, but they opened fire on them.

They also fired shots at a security guard who tried to stop them and a passerby who was struck on the right side of his head while trying to take cover.

The gunmen then entered a taxi that was caught in traffic, pointed a gun at the driver and ordered him to drive towards Kraaifontein.

“Tshabile was subsequently arrested after police stopped the taxi and found him in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition,” Ntabazalila said.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence as an important measure of accountability for a calculated and violent attack that claimed the life of Mabandla and endangered several other people.”