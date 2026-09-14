Businessman gets R50k bail in Hawks Port Shepstone cocaine theft case

The magistrate attached several conditions to Lucas Legabe's release.

A Pretoria businessman linked to the theft of cocaine in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), is set to be released from custody after his bail bid was successful.

Lucas Legabe appeared in the Port Shepstone Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 14 September 2026, where the presiding officer delivered her decision on his bail application.

The state had opposed his release.

Suspect in Port Shepstone cocaine theft case gets bail

Although Legabe was granted bail of R50 000, the magistrate attached several conditions to his release.

The 49-year-old was ordered stay at the address provided to the court and obtain approval from the investigating officer before making any changes to his residence.

He must hand over his passports and other travel documents to police and is barred from seeking new ones for the duration of the case.

Legabe must also report to the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria every Monday between 6am and 6pm.

“You can choose any time convenient to you to go and sign,” the magistrate remarked.

The court further ordered Legabe not to directly or indirectly communicate with any state witnesses whose identities become known to him. He was also prohibited from interfering with the police investigation in any manner.

The magistrate warned Legabe that he must attend court whenever required until the case has been finalised.

“Failure to attend courts, a warrant of arrest will be issued and his bail will be forfeited to the state.”

State witnesses link Lucas Legabe to alleged heist

Legabe was arrested by the South African Police Service (Saps) in Pretoria on 7 August.

The case relates to the disappearance of 541 kilogrammes of cocaine worth an estimated R16 million.

The consignment was initially seized in June 2021 at a CHC container depot in Isipingo, south of Durban.

The cocaine, packed into 27 bags, was later moved to a storage facility of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), known as the Hawks, in Port Shepstone.

The facility reportedly lacked an alarm system or surveillance cameras, with a lack of space at other police stations cited as a reason for the arrangement, according to testimony heard at the Madlanga commission.

The theft subsequently took place in November 2021, amid allegations that Hawks officers may have been involved.

State prosecutor Zwelethu Mata disclosed during the bail proceedings that two men allegedly involved in the heist had turned state witnesses under section 204.

The witnesses have implicated Legabe in connection with the matter.

The police have not ruled out further arrests as investigations continue.