Lusikisiki mass murder trial to kick off next week, NPA confirms

Eighteen people were killed on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki.

One of the houses in the Ngobozana Settlement where 18 people were killed in a mass shooting in Lusikisiki. Picture: Gallo Images / Lulama Zenzile

The trial of six men charged with the murder of 18 people in Lusikisiki is expected to finally begin.

The matter is scheduled to commence on Monday, 28 July 2025, in the High Court, Eastern Cape Division, at a special sitting in the Lusikisiki Magistrates’ Court.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said eight weeks have been set aside for the trial to proceed until 19 September 2025.

Accused

Six accused individuals – Mzukisi Ndamase, Siphosoxolo Myekethe, Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, Bonga Hintsa, Mawethu Nomdlembu and Songezo Vuma are expected to stand trial for the massacre.

“Ndamase, Myekethe, Ndende, Hintsa, Nomdlembu and Vuma, who have all since abandoned bail, are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, 18 charges of murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition,” Tyali said.

“They are charged with the shooting that occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki, where eighteen people were killed.”

Mass murder

Tyali said the accused have also been linked to the murder of politician Mncedi Gijana in KwaBhaca on 19 August 2024.

Authorities allege that Ndamase, a 46-year-old convicted murderer, orchestrated the crime while serving a life sentence at the eBongweni Super-Maximum Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal.

Despite the severity of the charges, Ndamase has opted to represent himself in the upcoming trial.

Charges withdrawn

In March, charges against two suspects arrested in connection with the Lusikisiki massacre were withdrawn.

The state informed the presiding officer that charges against Lwando Abi and Zenande Paya had been withdrawn.

Abi had previously disclosed that he was convicted of attempted murder in 2012 by the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court, receiving a 10-year prison sentence, of which he served seven years.

He currently has no pending cases.

With the charges withdrawn, the case was officially transferred to the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha for trial, held at the Lusikisiki circuit court.

