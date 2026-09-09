Madadeni killers handed life sentences for ‘brutal, senseless’ murder

The man was kicked, beaten with sticks, gagged with a sock, and struck repeatedly with a stone before being thrown into a river. His body was never recovered

“A particularly brutal and senseless act of violence” – that’s how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) described the killing of Musawenkosi Sithole after two men were handed effective life sentences in the Madadeni Regional Court.

Thabiso Mokoena and Zama Mhlanga will spend the rest of their lives behind bars following convictions for kidnapping, murder and defeating the administration of justice.

Their co‑accused, Bandile Radebe and Sanele Hlatshwayo, were sentenced to 15 years’ direct imprisonment for kidnapping and attempted murder.

Trial

The court heard that on 7 November 2022, Mokoena accused Sithole of stealing rims from his vehicle. Sithole was tied up, forced into a bakkie, and driven away.

According to the NPA, he was “kicked, beaten with sticks, gagged with a sock, and struck repeatedly with a stone” before being thrown into a river. His body was never recovered.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson‑Kara said Prosecutor Sicelo Hlela relied on testimony from a Section 204 witness and friends who saw Sithole being taken away.

Sentencing

In sentencing, the court imposed:

Mokoena and Mhlanga: five years for kidnapping, life for murder, and five years for defeating justice – an effective life term.

Radebe and Hlatshwayo: five years for kidnapping and 15 years for attempted murder – an effective 15‑year term.

Guilty

The court ruled that while Radebe and Hlatshwayo participated in the assault, it was not proven beyond reasonable doubt that Sithole was already dead when Mokoena and Mhlanga threw him into the river.

“All four accused were declared unfit to possess a firearm,” Ramkisson‑Kara confirmed. She added: “The NPA welcomes the outcome and commends the prosecution team for securing justice in a matter involving a particularly brutal and senseless act of violence.

“This conviction underscores our commitment to holding violent offenders accountable and ensuring justice is pursued relentlessly on behalf of victims, their families, and affected communities.”

The NPA said it trusts the sentences send a clear message: “Violent crimes of this nature will not be tolerated.”