Madibeng mayor’s VIP protection guards appear in court for murder of SANDF member

The bodyguards assigned to Madibeng mayor face charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice after allegedly shooting a soldier.

The two VIP protection officers assigned to the Madibeng Local Municipality mayor appeared briefly before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The pair are facing serious charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member.

Thabang Eugene Sohole, 41, and Michael Makampe, 42, are accused of murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with an incident that occurred on 28 January 2026, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.

Soldier shot dead during roadside stop

The incident unfolded at approximately 8pm when the deceased and his wife, both SANDF members, were travelling along Eskia Mphahlele Drive towards the R80.

Mahanjana said the couple were signalled to stop by a dark BMW SUV with flashing blue lights.

“The couple then turned onto the R80 towards Mabopane, where they were allegedly forced to pull over on the side of the road,” Mahanjana explained.

Mahanjana added that according to the allegations, Sohole and Makampe got out of the BMW with one of them carrying an R5 rifle.

The two officers approached the couple’s vehicle, where the deceased was seated in the passenger seat while his wife was driving.

Furthermore, the NPA stated that the accused questioned the couple about a missing rear number plate after they returned to their vehicle.

“The deceased then followed them to check their identification and establish whether they were police officials with lawful authority to stop and question them,” Mahanjana said.

Fatal confrontation on the R80

As the SANDF member approached the BMW to verify the officers’ credentials, tragedy struck.

Mahanjana revealed that he was allegedly shot in the head and died at the scene.

The circumstances took an unusual turn several hours after the shooting.

“A few hours later, the two accused handed themselves over at the Hercules Police Station, claiming that they were victims of an attempted hijacking and that a shooting had occurred on the R80,” Mahanjana said.

The matter was postponed to Wednesday, 4 February 2026, for a formal bail application.

