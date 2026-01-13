Majola says DJ Warras murder evidence fabricated; police say recordings show he orchestrated events

Suspect was arrested in December and is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Victor Mthethwa Majola, the accused in the murder of media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock, has accused the state of fabricating evidence against him.

Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his bail application.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

The 44-year-old Majola was arrested on 22 December and is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Majola’s affidavit

His attorney, Dumisani Mabunda read out Majola’s affidavit in court.

It reads in part: “The state is presenting a case which is lacking in detail or persuasion that this court cannot express even a prima facie view as to its strength or weakness, and therefore I should receive the benefit of the doubt. I will not endanger any person, particularly the complainant, in this matter and have no previous conviction and have no pending matters or standing warrant for my arrest.

“I have been incarcerated since 22 December 2025, and there are still outstanding investigations on this matter and [I] don’t have the propensity to commit crimes or violence of any nature.

Majola said he is single and a father of 12 children.

“All my children rely on me for financial support, since I am the breadwinner at home. One child, who is 18 years old, has an employed mother. The youngest child is three years old.

“I am self-employed and have three taxis registered in my name. I make just over R5 000 a week, save to say, in this industry days are not the same; sometimes I make more, sometimes I make less.

“I’m a businessman. I have movable assets worth over R500 000. These include my taxis, furniture, clothing and personal belongings. I also have more than 30 cows at home. I do not have a passport, which considerably reduces any flight risk I may impose.”

He said he could not afford to forfeit bail money.

The arrest

Majola said when police arrested him, they found him sleeping in the early hours of the morning of 22 December. He said he cooperated with them at all times.

“When police entered my room, they jumped straight to my firearm and immediately removed my magazine. I asked them what they were there for and they never gave me a clear answer,” he said.

“They immediately handcuffed me on both hands and legs and took me away, leaving my girlfriend behind. I was obviously not arrested at the crime scene, but six days or so after the incident. Nothing illegal was found in my possession at the time of my arrest. Police confiscated my licensed firearm and I have furnished them with my gun licence.

“My constitutional rights were not read or explained to me at arrest. As far as I am concerned, there is no forensic evidence linking me to this crime, nor are there any cellphone records linking me to it.

“Police confiscated seven cellphones at the time of my arrest. Some belong to me and others to family members. I am confident the state will find nothing linking me to this crime. I was in Soweto at the time of the crime. My girlfriend even sent me money that I had to withdraw and we communicated about it via SMS.

“I do not know what circumstantial evidence the state has against me. I am as confused as everyone else. If they have evidence as they claim, will such evidence be a complete chain of events that point to a single logical conclusion?”

‘Wrong person’

Majola said his family had informed him that the general view of the public was that the state had arrested the wrong person.

“It is indeed correct, the state has arrested the wrong person,” he said.

“I wish to offer my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. I did not kill the deceased, nor was I involved in the planning of his killing. This is a case of mistaken identity. I plead with the police to do proper investigations in this matter.”

Leading to the arrest

Days prior to his arrest, Majola said he and his girlfriend had been discussing matters regarding the Zambezi building, where she resides and outside of which DJ Warras was fatally shot.

He said his girlfriend had informed him that there were “tough big guys” who came to their flat, who harassed them and claimed that they were sent by the owners of the flat to remove them.

This is after the owner of the flats began receiving R400 000 per month from the tenants, rather than R700 000.

It was later discovered that some tenants had been paying rent to an informal committee formed within the flats.

DJ Warras was then placed in charge of the flat’s security and called a meeting with the tenants, informing them that he would install biometric systems at the flats. Committee members who had been receiving money from other tenants did not receive the news well. One of these people was allegedly Majola’s girlfriend.

On 16 December, DJ Warras returned to the building to install cameras and that’s when he was fatally shot.

Captain Abe Montwedi told the court that CCTV footage showed Majola sitting with the shooter before DJ Warras was murdered.

He further stated that there was a voice recording of Majola’s girlfriend, who said he had deleted from his phone anything that might be incriminating.

Montwedi said that one of the phones confiscated on the day of Majola’s arrest contained registration details for DJ Warras’ vehicle and personal details of the owner of the flats.

This information was allegedly sent to Majola by his girlfriend.

The investigating officer alleges that Majola orchestrated everything.

The state is opposing his bail.

