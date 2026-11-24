The EFF leader's legal team also pushed back against arguments that Malema had himself made critical or insulting remarks about Zille.

EFF leader Julius Malema’s legal team has accused DA Johannesburg councillor Helen Zille of relying on hearsay evidence, arguing that she has failed to provide direct proof to support the allegations she made against him.

The argument was raised in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, where Malema is seeking an interdict to prevent Zille from repeating alleged defamatory remarks about his involvement in the affairs of the City of Johannesburg.

Malema sues Zille for defamation

The dispute follows comments Zille made during an television interview, in which she alleged that Malema wielded influence over the awarding of tenders and the appointment of officials during former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s tenure between 2016 and 2019.

Mashaba, who now leads ActionSA, also entered the legal dispute by submitting an affidavit in which he challenges Zille’s version of events.

Malema maintains that the allegations are untrue and have damaged his reputation.

Through his court application, the EFF leader wants Zille prohibited from making further statements of a similar nature and compelled to issue a public apology.

Media articles in dispute

Arguing on behalf of Malema, Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto argued that Zille had failed to produce evidence to support the claims she had made against the EFF leader.

The lawyer took issue with Zille’s reliance on media reports, arguing that historical articles could not, on their own, establish the truth of the allegations.

“They invoke this notion that if the media has reported on Mr Malema, suggesting unlawful conduct on his part, it is enough for her to rely on those media statements to say what she says,” he told the court on Tuesday.

To reinforce his argument, Ka-Siboto referred to the defamation dispute between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Anele Mda.

Mda had previously made social media allegations linking Mbalula to the 2015 murder of businessman Wandile Bozwana.

She subsequently issued a public apology and withdrew her claims in May 2026.

Ka-Siboto highlighted that Mbalula had successfully obtained an interdict in August 2025, despite the allegations having previously appeared in media reports.

He argued that the existence of earlier public statements should not automatically prevent someone from obtaining interim protection while awaiting defamation proceedings.

“You must make nonsense of this idea that my client is not entitled to an interim interdict pending defamation hearing purely because these statements have been in the public domain before.”

‘He chooses his battles on legal advice’

Ka-Siboto also addressed Zille’s contention that Malema had not previously taken legal action over similar statements.

He argued that Malema was not expected to approach the courts every time someone made allegations against him.

The advocate further suggested that Zille’s remarks needed to be viewed within the political context of coalition negotiations following the 2026 local government elections.

“My client is not nuts. He’s not [someone who] every single time someone says something, he runs to court.

“He chooses his battles on legal advice, which is to say, we’ve attached media articles to show you how, in this particular instance, this thing is blown over in a context of coalition negotiations that Mrs Zille tries to impugn my client in respect of.”

‘Sue him’

The EFF leader’s legal team also pushed back against arguments that Malema had himself made critical or insulting remarks about Zille and other political figures.

Ka-Siboto maintained that if Malema had defamed anyone, the affected individuals had the option to institute legal proceedings against him.

“What they also say is that Mr Malema insults everyone every day. Then sue him. Sue him. Don’t tell me that he’s done this before.

“Sue him if he’s acting unlawfully, in the same way Mr [Oscar] Mabuyane did when my client impugned him.

“He sued my client pursuant that it didn’t pan out well for Mr Mabuyane, unfortunately.”

Returning to the issue of evidence, Ka-Siboto insisted that Zille had not provided proof of the claims she made.

“Ms Zille has not given you evidence of anything. She hasn’t done that. What she’s done is she’s relied on media articles, hearsay, as the evidence.”

Zille defends right to political expression

Zille’s legal representative, Advocate Antony Stein, presented a different interpretation of the dispute, arguing that his client’s comments fell within the scope of a political debate.

Stein warned that granting Malema’s application could have wider implications for political expression, particularly when politicians publicly challenge one another.

“In our submission, this is an attempt to chill legitimate political speech of a political rival in South Africa.

“Mr Malema has repeatedly boasted that during the tenure of Mr Mashaba, he was the EFF mayor and that he controlled Mr Mashaba while he was there. Those are Mr Malema’s very own words,” he told the court.

Urgency of court application

Stein also challenged the urgency of Malema’s litigation.

He argued that the allegations were not new and that media reports documenting them had been available for an extended period.

“These are statements that, on any version – and it’s conceded – have been in the public domain for at least eight years.

“It is only now that Mr Malema has chosen to take steps to interdict, not to launch defamation proceedings, not to launch trial proceedings [and] not to interdict in the ordinary course, but to impose on this court urgently to stop these in the course of an election period.

“That endangers a very important right under our Constitution, and those of political speech.”

Stein called on the court to dismiss the EFF leader’s application for an interdict and order him to pay the legal costs.