Malema sentence tests EFF future beyond its charismatic founder

State seeks fifteen years jail for Malema after conviction. EFF survival questioned as party lacks clear heir after Shivambu exit.

EFF leader Julius Malema is expected to hear his fate when magistrate Twanet Olivier delivers her sentence in the KuGompo City Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape this morning.

Convicted last October for discharging a firearm at the EFF’s fifth-anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018, he now faces a ruling that could reshape his political future.

Malema faces sentence today for 2018 firearm discharge

If the sentence exceeds 12 months without the option of a fine, Malema will be disqualified from parliament and barred from public office for five years.

The state is pushing for a 15- year direct imprisonment sentence, which Malema says he will contest up to the highest court.

What may appear to be a matter of law is, in truth, far more than that. For the courts, it is justice. For the nation, it is accountability.

For the EFF, it is survival. Malema’s fate is not just about one man – it is about whether a party built on his charisma can withstand the weight of succession without him.

The EFF has always been Malema’s stage. His charisma, his defiance, his ability to electrify a crowd – these are the pillars on which the party rests. Yet pillars built on personality are fragile.

Malema’s sentencing exposes the weakness of a movement with no clear succession plan. The EFF is not just facing the judgment of the court; it is staring into a leadership vacuum.

Shivambu, the former heir

Former deputy president Floyd Shivambu once seemed the natural heir. But impatience got the better of him.

Rather than wait in Malema’s shadow, he bolted to form the Afrika Mayibuye Movement. His departure fractured the radical left, leaving the EFF even more dependent on Malema’s persona. Now, as he faces judgment, the party’s future hangs in the balance.

This crisis is not unique to the EFF. The ANC, too, is stumbling towards its own succession cliff. With the 2027 elective conference looming, most of its senior leaders are over 60.

They cling to relevance while failing to groom a new generation. The ruling party risks becoming a party of elderly people, recycling tired faces while the country’s youth grow restless.

Its succession battles are less about vision than survival, less about renewal than managing decline.

In stark contrast, the DA has quietly demonstrated depth. At its national congress this past weekend, the party showcased a bench of younger leaders – the youngest just 28, the oldest 45.

DA demonstrates depth

Whatever one thinks of its policies, the DA has shown that it can refresh itself, inject new blood and present continuity without crisis.

While the EFF and ANC wrestle with succession dramas, the DA has proven that leadership renewal is possible – and necessary – for political survival.

The contrast is telling. Malema’s reckless act has placed his party on trial. Shivambu’s impatience has left the radical left fragmented.

The ANC’s elderly-heavy leadership is stumbling towards irrelevance. And the DA, often dismissed as stagnant, has shown that it can regenerate.

South Africa’s political landscape is defined not just by ideology but by the ability – or inability – to manage succession.

The human cost of these failures is immense. Ordinary South Africans – the unemployed youth, the township residents, the students – are left watching leaders play out dramas of ego and ambition while their daily struggles remain unresolved.

Parties must be bigger

The lesson is clear. Parties must be bigger than their leaders. They must be able to renew themselves without implosion.

Malema’s sentencing is a reminder that personality-driven politics is fragile. The ANC’s succession crisis is a reminder that clinging to elderly leaders is no substitute for grooming new ones.

And the DA’s renewal is a reminder that depth matters.

Today, Malema faces judgment in KuGompo City. But in truth, it is not only he who is on trial. It is the EFF, the ANC and the very idea of leadership in South Africa.