The court further ordered Zille to cover the EFF leader's legal costs.

EFF leader Julius Malema has won an interim court order against DA Johannesburg councillor Helen Zille, barring her from repeating certain allegations related to the City of Joburg.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg handed down the ruling on Friday, 27 November 2026, after hearing arguments from both sides earlier in the week.

The order follows a defamation dispute arising from statements Zille made about Malema’s alleged influence during Herman Mashaba’s initial tenure as Johannesburg mayor.

Malema seeks interdict against Zille amid defamation dispute

The matter centres on allegations made by Zille during a television interview, in which she claimed that Malema had considerable influence over decisions taken by the City of Joburg between 2016 and 2019.

Zille alleged that Malema effectively dictated certain municipal decisions, exercised control over City Power, interfered in the awarding of the municipal fleet tender and influenced the appointment of former senior police official Shadrack Sibiya to lead the city’s anti-corruption unit.

Malema strongly disputed the claims, maintaining that they were false and had harmed his reputation.

On 9 November, his legal representatives issued Zille with a letter of demand, requesting that she withdraw the allegations and issue an apology.

However, Zille refused to comply with the demand, saying “No, see you in court”.

Zille slapped with costs order

In his judgment, Judge Marcus Senyatsi concluded that the evidence submitted to the court was insufficient to support the specific claims at this stage.

The judge further clarified that political speech is not exempt from legal scrutiny, particularly when politicians make specific claims of corruption about their rivals rather than expressing opinions or engaging in political criticism.

Nevertheless, Senyatsi stressed that the court was not making a final determination on the truthfulness of Zille’s statements.

That issue will be addressed when the defamation action is heard.

The interim order specifically prohibits Zille from publishing or repeating claims that Malema captured or improperly controlled City Power, or used the EFF’s political support for Mashaba to secure improper municipal decisions and appointments, among others.

However, the ruling still allows Zille to voice her criticism on Malema and the EFF, including their role and political influence during the previous coalition administration in Johannesburg.

The EFF leader and his party have 15 court days to institute the defamation proceedings formally.

Should they fail to meet the deadline, the interim interdict will lapse.

The court further ordered Zille to cover the legal costs.

Malema, Zille and Mashaba respond

Malema wasted little time responding to the outcome, taking to X to take a swipe at Zille’s earlier decision to reject his legal team’s demands.

“Never trust a lawyer who says, ‘We’ll see them in court’. The first step in law is to explore every possible way out before going to court. Julius Malema, the bush lawyer.”

Never trust a lawyer who says, “We’ll see them in court.” The first step in law is to explore every possible way out before going to court. Julius Malema, the bush lawyer. pic.twitter.com/Q1uGC3jfEP Read more Coalition arrangements: ANC delaying things prima donna-style November 27, 2026

Zille, meanwhile, responded by sharing a video in which Malema speaks about the EFF’s alleged influence over Mashaba while he was mayor.

“I have been interdicted from saying that Julius Malema controlled Herman Mashaba during his time as Mayor of Johannesburg in terms of influencing appointments and the awarding of tenders.

“So I’ll let Malema say it himself,” Zille wrote in a social media post.

I have been interdicted from saying that Julius Malema controlled Herman Mashaba during his time as Mayor of Johannesburg in terms of influencing appointments and the awarding of tenders. So I'll let Malema say it himself. pic.twitter.com/By6TuK3p0R November 27, 2026

Mashaba also entered the debate.

The former mayor, who was elected to serve a second term as Johannesburg mayor on Friday, said: “I hope this will stop her from going around damaging my name without any repercussions. This woman has been protected for far too long.”