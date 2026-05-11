Man sentenced to 8 years for accusing mother of witchcraft, 20 for her murder

The man's jail term came a few days before the celebration of Mother's Day on Sunday.

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 28 years in jail after murdering his mother.

Samuel Ndesi appeared in the Mthatha High Court on Friday, where the sentence was handed down. He murdered his biological mother in Dalisile on 25 July 2025.

Ndesi’s jail term came a few days before the celebration of Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Murder

During proceedings, the court heard that Ndesi arrived at his homestead in Caca Location, Mhlontlo A/A, as the family was preparing for a traditional ceremony.

“Ndesi, who was under the influence of alcohol, confronted his mother, Retuie Ndesi (68) and accused her of bewitching him and other members of the family. He then took out a knife and fatally stabbed her. He was arrested and remanded in custody until his sentencing on Friday, 8 May 2026,” said Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

Witchcraft

The court convicted and sentenced Ndesi to eight years imprisonment for imputing witchcraft (Contravention of the Witchcraft Suppression Act 3 of 1957) and 20 years of direct imprisonment for murder, amounting to a cumulative 28 years imprisonment.

“The court ordered that the sentences run concurrently, resulting in an effective 20 years of direct imprisonment. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm,” said Mgolodela.

According to the Witchcraft Suppression Act 3 of 1957, it is illegal to accuse someone of being a witch and the reason for your misfortune, hire a witch-finder, seek out a witch doctor to hurt someone, or claim to know witchcraft to cause harm. Sentences can include a heavy fine or up to 20 years in prison.

The District Police Commissioner, Major General Rudolph Adolph, welcomed the sentence.

“The sentence will serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders. Hefty sentences are necessary in order to curb despicable and heinous crimes against elderly people,” added Adolph.

Kidnapping

Meanwhile, a suspect who had allegedly kidnapped a Pakistani businessman in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), has been killed in a shootout with police.

The man was shot dead at Empangeni on Saturday night, 9 May 2026.

According to police, the Pakistani businessman was kidnapped on the morning of 6 May 2026, and a ransom of R200 000 was demanded.

The following day, R90 000 was paid, and the victim was released on the condition that the balance would be paid once his freedom was guaranteed.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Empangeni Tactical Response Team (TRT) initiated an operation and arranged a guided drop-off of the outstanding balance, where a shootout ensued, and the suspect was killed.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled and evaded arrest.