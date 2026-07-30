Teen jailed for life after raping disabled woman in KwaZulu-Natal

The NPA reaffirmed its commitment to tackling sexual offences and GBV.

A 19‑year‑old man has been sentenced to life in prison for raping a 20‑year‑old woman living with a disability, a ruling the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says underscores its resolve to combat gender‑based violence (GBV).

The man appeared in the Maphumulo Regional Court on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, where the sentence was handed down following his conviction for rape.

Romance

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the offence was committed in December 2021.

“On the day of the offence, the complainant was returning home from a traditional ceremony with several other people when they encountered the accused, who was known to them.

“Under the pretext of wanting to express his romantic interest in the complainant, the accused requested to speak to her alone. The others left, and the complainant remained behind with him,” said Ramkisson-Kara.

Rape

Ramkisson-Kara said once they were alone, the accused threatened to assault the complainant, taking took her to an abandoned house, where he raped her.

“After committing the offence, he fled the scene. The complainant returned home and reported the incident to her grandmother, who subsequently reported the matter to the police. The accused was later arrested, and the complainant received medical assistance.”

Trial

During the State’s case, Prosecutor Bongani Sibisi led the evidence of the complainant, a clinical psychologist, and the medical practitioner who examined the complainant following the incident.

Sibisi also submitted a Victim Impact Statement compiled by the complainant and facilitated by Court Preparation Officer Sfiso Nene.

‘Robbed’

Ramkisson-Kara said in her statement, the complainant explained that before the incident, she had been a lively and confident person.

“However, the trauma of the rape has robbed her of her happiness and self-confidence. As the offence occurred near her home, she is constantly reminded of the ordeal whenever she passes the area.

“In addition to the life sentence, the accused was declared unfit to possess a firearm, and the court ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The NPA reaffirmed its commitment to tackling sexual offences and GBV, vowing to work with justice partners to ensure perpetrators are prosecuted and victims receive justice.