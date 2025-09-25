Life term for man who killed lover in front of six-year-old child

Raman, who fled the scene of the crime, was denied bail and remained in custody throughout his trial.

A brazen act of femicide has landed a foreign national behind South African bars for life.

Mohammed Raman, 34, was convicted of killing his 30-year-old intimate partner by the Hopetown Regional Court in the Northern Cape recently and handed an additional three months for contravening immigration laws.

Jilted lover strangles partner

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said Raman committed the murder after his partner called it quits on their relationship on 18 January 2024.

This led to an argument, which was initially diffused by the partner’s sister, Senokoatsane said.

However, after the sister left, neighbours heard renewed fighting.

The jilted Raman strangled the woman to death in front of her six-year-old daughter.

“He then locked the child inside the house with her mother’s body before fleeing. The little girl tragically spent the night lying next to her mother,” Senokoatsane said.

Motorist drives suspicious Raman to police station

A vigilant motorist who became suspicious after giving Raman a lift from Kimberley then drove him to the Christiana police station where he was arrested.

ALSO READ: Thembekile Letlape murder: Pastry Princess’ killer avoids life sentence

He remained in custody throughout his trial after he was denied bail.

During the trial, prosecutor Nicola van Niekerk argued for the maximum penalty, stressing that femicide is a pervasive crime in South Africa.

Strong message against femicide

Courts, van Niekerk argued, must send a strong message that such violence will not be tolerated.

The court also considered a victim impact statement which highlighted the devastating consequences of Raman’s actions on the child and family.

Raman, who was declared unfit to possess a firearm, will serve his sentences concurrently.

“The NPA commends the vigilance of the community member whose swift action led to Raman’s arrest,” Senokoatsane said.

“The Authority reiterates its commitment to fighting gender-based violence and femicide, prosecuting hundreds of such matters daily to ensure justice for victims and the safety of communities,” he added.

NOW READ: Estranged husband handed 25 years for triple murder in Limpopo