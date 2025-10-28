Courts

Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for tampering with essential infrastructure

Faizel Patel

28 October 2025

The man was caught hiding behind a tree.

Man sentenced to 15 years in jail for tampering with essential infrastructure

Picture: iStock

A 49-year-old man who was caught hiding behind a City Power electrical pole after tampering with the essential infrastructure has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Chrispen Chikwera appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where the sentence was handed down.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Chikwera committed the offence on 24 July 2024.

“In the early hours of the morning, around 01:00, a Beagle Watch security officer responded to an alarm in Greenside, Johannesburg. Upon arrival, he knocked at the property’s gate but received no response.

Hiding

Mjonondwane said the officer then noticed a bolt cutter and other tools lying beneath a tree next to a City Power electrical pole.

“A closer inspection revealed that electrical cables were loose, and clamps had been removed from the pole,” Mjonondwane said.

“While searching the area, the officer spotted the accused hiding in the tree. He apprehended Chikwera and immediately contacted the police. Sergeant Maluleke from SAPS Parkview arrived shortly thereafter, collected the exhibits, and arrested the accused on reasonable suspicion of tampering with essential infrastructure,” Mjonondwane said.

Plea

During the court proceedings, Chikwera pleaded not guilty to charges against him.

After the State led its evidence, the defence applied for a discharge under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, which the State successfully opposed. The Court subsequently dismissed the application.

Public infrastructure

Mjonondwane said Regional Court Prosecutor Adolphus Mukwevho argued for the maximum penalty prescribed for a first-time offender.

“The Court agreed with the State that there were no substantial or compelling circumstances to justify a lesser sentence and consequently imposed the statutory minimum of 15 years’ imprisonment.

“This conviction demonstrates the importance of community vigilance in safeguarding public infrastructure. The NPA commends the security company for its alertness and commitment to preventing infrastructure-related crimes,” Mjonondwane said.

