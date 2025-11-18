Man sentenced to life in jail for rape of 5-year-old cousin

The man’s name will also be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

A 35-year-old man has been sentenced to life in jail for the rape of his 5-year-old cousin in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man who was also the little girl’s neighbour, where they lived, appeared in the Esikhawini Regional Court on Monday, 17 November 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the man and the little girl were known to each other.

No remorse

NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara stated that during court proceedings, Prosecutor Kamogelo Mahila Nkwatle informed the court that the accused had shown no remorse for his actions.

“He was in a position of trust as he was an older relative of the complainant, and was meant to protect her. Instead, he abused that trust. The state handed in a Victim Impact Statement (VIS) compiled by the complainant and facilitated by court preparation officer Ntombi Chonco.

“Therein, the complainant stated that before the incident, she was happy, but after the incident, she was sad all the time. In sentencing the accused, the court found him unsuitable to work with children and declared him unfit to possess a firearm,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Trial

Ramkisson-Kara said the court also ordered that the man’s name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.

During the trial, the court heard that on the day of the crime, the man returned home from school and went to the little girl’s house to wait for her mother, who was out running some errands.

“Upon the complainant’s arrival, the child’s mother left, leaving the complainant with the accused and some other children. The accused then took the complainant to a nearby rondavel where he raped her.” Ramkisson-Kara said.

“When the complainant’s mother arrived at the accused’s house, the complainant ran to her and the mother asked her what had happened. After hearing what had happened, the complainant’s mother confronted the accused, but he denied the allegations.”

Arrest

Ramkisson-Kara said the cousin was taken to Ngwelezane Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC), for medico-legal and psychosocial assistance and was later arrested at his homestead.

“The NPA’s fight against the scourge of sexual violence has been aided by the expansion of the TCC footprint across the country, which has grown. The TCCs provide comprehensive services and support to victims of sexual violence.”

Ramkisson-Kara said the NPA will continue to pursue justice for the victims of crime.

