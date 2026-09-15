Man sentenced to 30 years for raping girlfriend’s 13-year-old niece

Motsiane took advantage of her absence to sexually assault and rape the teenager.

The Zeerust Regional Court handed down a 30-year direct prison sentence to 43-year-old Amogelang Motsiane for raping his girlfriend’s 13-year-old niece.

State prosecutors secured the 30-year prison term following a brutal betrayal of trust that left the young victim hospitalised and traumatised.

Left in his care

The incident occurred on 28 April 2020, when the victim’s aunt left her in Motsiane’s care to go grocery shopping.

Motsiane took advantage of the aunt’s absence to sexually assault and rape the teenager.

The victim later confided in her cousin, who helped report the attack to her aunt upon her return.

When confronted with the allegations, Motsiane violently assaulted the young girl for speaking out, leading to his immediate arrest.

Court

Authorities kept Motsiane behind bars throughout the entire judicial process.

State Prosecutor Kagiso Modibedi pushed for a mandatory life sentence because of the horrific nature of the crime.

Although the magistrate agreed that the crime was extremely serious, the court found substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate slightly from the life minimum.

As a result, Motsiane was sentenced to 30 years in prison instead.

Child abuse

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West Division, Dr Rachel Makhari, welcomed the outcome as a firm warning to sexual offenders across the country.

“The NPA will continue to pursue justice without fear, favour or prejudice and ensure that those who prey on vulnerable children are held accountable for their actions,” said Dr Makhari.

“Children deserve to be protected, and the criminal justice system must send a clear message that sexual offences against them will not be tolerated.”