Man sentenced to life in jail for human trafficking

He lured a woman to KZN with promises of employment, only to rape, assault and imprison her.

A 40-year-old Durban human trafficking kingpin has been sentenced to life imprisonment after luring a woman to KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with promises of employment, only to rape, assault, and imprison her in a brothel.

Ifeanacho Ifeanyi appeared in the Pinetown Regional Court on Friday, 3 October 2026, where the court handed down the sentence.

His co-accused, 35-year-old Mapule Tshibangila, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for trafficking in persons.

Brothel

The incident stems from 5 September 2022, when Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, Economic Protected Resources (EPR) section responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at a property on Hopewell Street, Malvern.

Durban Metro Police and Malvern police station received the complaint. Hawks members proceeded to the address and, upon arrival, established that the premises was being used as a brothel.

According to police, six occupants were found on the premises, and one female was identified as a victim. Police took her to hospital for a medical examination and conducted a thorough investigation.

Human trafficking

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Simphiwe Mhlongo said the investigation revealed that the victim was lured by Tshibangila from Johannesburg under false pretences of a legitimate job opportunity in Durban.

He said the investigation revealed that she was raped, assaulted, and kept against her own will by the accused.

“A case of trafficking in persons and keeping a brother was registered at Malven police station. Ifeanacho and Tshibangila were arrested and charged accordingly.

“During the course of the investigation, more charges were added as it was established that the victim was lured for prostitution purposes and other occupants were using the premises for prostitution.

“Their bail application was successfully opposed, and they were remanded in custody. The two appeared in court several times until they were found guilty on 19 August 2026,” Mhlongo said.

Sentence welcomed

The KZN Acting Police Provincial Head, Brigadier Zenobia Mulligan, welcomed the sentencing of the accused and applauded officers for the good work.