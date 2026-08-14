Courts

Home » News » South Africa » Courts

Mapisa‑Nqakula wants corruption and money-laundering charges dropped

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

14 August 2026

05:01 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes.

Mapisa‑Nqakula wants corruption and money-laundering charges dropped

Former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to dismiss the corruption and money-laundering charges against her.

The former speaker appeared in the dock on Thursday, 13 August 2026.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019.

Section 174 application

During proceedings on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal representative, Siyabulela Mapoma SC, told the court that the defence intended to bring a Section 174 application for discharge.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the defence requested the full transcripts of the evidence heard during the trial to prepare the application.

“The trial against the former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has been postponed on request of the defence team to 20 August 2026 for the accused to receive the transcribed records of the case for them to file an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“The accused placed it on record in court that she will be filing for a discharge in the matter. The state has closed its case, and it will await the heads of argument from the accused in order to draft a reply,” Mamothame said.

If upheld…

If upheld, the application would result in Mapisa‑Nqakula being discharged at the close of the State’s case, sparing her from mounting a defence or taking the witness stand.

But if the bid fails, the trial will press ahead, with the defence expected to call witnesses and Mapisa‑Nqakula herself potentially testifying under cross‑examination.

Offences

Mapisa‑Nqakula’s alleged offences date back to her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans, a position she held from June 2012 until August 2021.

RELATED ARTICLES

The case was initiated after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and current Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa filed a criminal complaint.

Following her arrest in April 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role in Parliament.

Plead

Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from a defence contractor while serving as minister of defence.

The trial, now underway in the Gauteng High Court, centres on claims of cash requests tied to multimillion‑rand SANDF tenders.

More than 15 witnesses have taken the stand, including family members, friends and associates of the State’s main witness and complainant, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.

Read more on these topics

corruption charges Crime and Courts money laundering North Gauteng High Court Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula South African National Defence Force (SANDF)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘We are being abused’: Ad hoc committee clash over witnesses, evidence in Mkhwanazi inquiry report
Education Nsfas administrator paid four advisors without Godongwana approval, committee told
News Tambo Memorial stoma bag shortage ‘traced back to 2023’, despite health department’s assurances
Courts ‘Betray us and die’: Court hears of alleged group’s deadly pact following Mbense murder
South Africa R1‑Trillion Infrastructure Plan must anchor SA’s new Industrial era, Ramaphosa says

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News