Mapisa‑Nqakula wants corruption and money-laundering charges dropped

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to dismiss the corruption and money-laundering charges against her.

The former speaker appeared in the dock on Thursday, 13 August 2026.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with the state alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu between December 2016 and July 2019.

Section 174 application

During proceedings on Thursday, Mapisa-Nqakula’s legal representative, Siyabulela Mapoma SC, told the court that the defence intended to bring a Section 174 application for discharge.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the defence requested the full transcripts of the evidence heard during the trial to prepare the application.

“The trial against the former Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, has been postponed on request of the defence team to 20 August 2026 for the accused to receive the transcribed records of the case for them to file an application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

“The accused placed it on record in court that she will be filing for a discharge in the matter. The state has closed its case, and it will await the heads of argument from the accused in order to draft a reply,” Mamothame said.

If upheld…

If upheld, the application would result in Mapisa‑Nqakula being discharged at the close of the State’s case, sparing her from mounting a defence or taking the witness stand.

But if the bid fails, the trial will press ahead, with the defence expected to call witnesses and Mapisa‑Nqakula herself potentially testifying under cross‑examination.

Offences

Mapisa‑Nqakula’s alleged offences date back to her tenure as minister of defence and military veterans, a position she held from June 2012 until August 2021.

The case was initiated after United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader and current Deputy Defence Minister Bantu Holomisa filed a criminal complaint.

Following her arrest in April 2024, Mapisa-Nqakula stepped down from her role in Parliament.

Plead

Nqakula has pleaded not guilty to 12 counts of corruption and money laundering, with prosecutors alleging that she solicited R4.55 million in bribes from a defence contractor while serving as minister of defence.

The trial, now underway in the Gauteng High Court, centres on claims of cash requests tied to multimillion‑rand SANDF tenders.

More than 15 witnesses have taken the stand, including family members, friends and associates of the State’s main witness and complainant, Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu.