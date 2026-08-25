Mexican and Zimbabwean nationals remanded in R600 million drug case

The crystal methamphetamine manufacturing operation in Limpopo suffered a major setback following the intelligence-driven operation.

Five accused linked to a clandestine drug laboratory valued at approximately R600 million, which was uncovered on a farm in Limpopo, have been remanded in custody.

The group made their first brief appearance in the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 24 August 2026.

Accused

The accused are two Mexican nationals, Verdogo Marioano Barrera (48) and Leon Castilo Juan (39), and three Zimbabwean nationals, Nyamukanga Tichaona Roy (23), Mabayi Lee (35) and Nyamukanga Tanaka Royce (20).

They are facing charges of manufacturing a scheduled substance, dealing in drugs, possession of drugs, money laundering and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Major setback

The multimillion-rand crystal methamphetamine manufacturing operation in Limpopo suffered a major setback following the intelligence-driven operation in Limpopo.

It is alleged that on 20 August 2026, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted at Plot 19, Kamkusi Campbell, in Musina, by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), in collaboration with various South African Police Service (Saps) units.

Crystal Meth

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said that during the operation, authorities allegedly uncovered a clandestine laboratory manufacturing crystal methamphetamine.

“Drugs and laboratory equipment with an estimated street value of R600 million, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash, were seized. The drugs were allegedly destined for distribution. The five accused were arrested at the scene.”

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Avele Fumba said the discovery has exposed an alleged sophisticated, industrial-scale operation believed to have been established for the manufacture of dangerous illicit substances destined for distribution.

Swartruggens bust

The drug bust follows a similar major bust in Swartruggens in the North West province in May 2026.

A group of 11 suspects were arrested in connection with the massive drug manufacturing facility on a North West farm and made their first appearance before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court on 15 May 2026.

The matter was postponed to 28 August 2026 to arrange language interpreters. All five accused remain in custody.

The investigation continues.