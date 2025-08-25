‘Justice system should make an example of Mfana Ngwenya,’ says uncle of Kgaogelo Marota

The case was postponed.

Political parties, civil society groups and the family of the brutally murdered Kgaogelo Marota have called on the justice system to hold her alleged killer, Mfana Ngwenya, accountable.

Ngwenya made a brief appearance in the Moretele Magistrate’s Court in Temba on Monday, facing charges of attempted murder and murder.

He was arrested on Friday for the alleged murder of 21-year-old Marota, said to be his ex-girlfriend, and the alleged attempted murder of his current 20-year-old girlfriend.

According to Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Marota’s lifeless body was found lying on the ground, with multiple stab wounds, on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at a tavern in Maubane village.

Marota was declared dead on the scene by emergency services.

Further investigations into the matter revealed that the suspect, after allegedly stabbing Marota, went back to his house, where he allegedly stabbed his current girlfriend multiple times.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she is receiving medical treatment,” said Myburgh.

Following the incidents, Ngwenya posted a video of himself allegedly detailing the reasons behind his alleged crimes on social media.

Marota murder: Call for justice

On Monday, civil society groups and the ANC Youth League gathered outside the Moretele Magistrate’s Court, calling for justice.

Marota’s uncle, Zakes Seema, said the justice system must make an example of people like Marota to curb GBV crimes.

“I wish the justice system, in this regard, could set an example to all those who abuse women and all those taking part in GVB. If they can set an example, I would be the happiest man. We even advocate for the reinstatement of the death penalty so that monsters like these can be taken down. We don’t need such people in our communities,” he told eNCA.

Ngwenya’s case has been postponed to 5 September 2025 for confirmation of his nationality and a possible bail debate.