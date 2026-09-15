Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused denied bail in Emmanuel Mbense murder case

The six accused will remain behind bars.

The bail applications of suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi and five other accused in the Emmanuel Mbense murder case have been dismissed by the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court.

Mkhwanazi, along with security company owner Cobus Janse van Rensburg, serving EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie, former EMPD official Keisha-Leigh Stols, and former police officers Bhekokwakhe Sibande and Juan-Maré Eksteen, will remain behind bars pending further proceedings in the case.

Magistrate Colin Mashego delivered his judgment on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, finding that the accused had not placed sufficient evidence before the court to warrant their release on bail.

“The court is satisfied that neither applicant one, two, three, four, five, nor six has shown exceptional circumstances, and then the matter comes to a cul-de-sac,” the presiding officer ruled.

The six accused are charged in connection with Mbense’s death in April 2022.

They face allegations including murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

Mbense was allegedly tortured before sustaining blunt force injuries that resulted in his death.

The case attracted significant public interest after details surrounding Mbense’s killing emerged during proceedings before the Madlanga commission.

Emmanuel Mbense torture and murder

According to an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) probe, Mbense allegedly became a target after his truck was linked to a warehouse robbery, which occurred in Brakpan on 9 March 2022.

The charge sheet alleges that more than 10 people, including South African Police Service (Saps) members, EMPD officers and private security personnel, went to Mbense’s home on 14 April 2022.

Mbense was allegedly found resting before the group ransacked his property and interrogated him about stolen copper reportedly worth R2 million.

Mbense’s body was allegedly later dumped at Spaarwater Dam in Duduza, Nigel, allegedly on Mkhwanazi’s instruction, before the victim was discovered on 15 April 2022.

The accused are also alleged to have failed to report the crime.

The court heard that the group later met at Carnival City, where they allegedly vowed secrecy, with death as the punishment for betrayal.

Deaths of suspects

Four suspects connected to Mbense’s murder have since died.

They include slain private security officer Marius van der Merwe, otherwise known as “Witness D”, who was shot dead in Brakpan on 5 December 2025.

Raymond Mzwakhe Khoza was killed in Tsakane in October 2025.

Police informant Jaco Hanekom was fatally shot at a petrol station in March 2023.

Eksteen’s fiancé, Wiandre Pretorius, died by suicide in February this year, days after surviving a hit.

Julius Mkhwanazi and co-accused denied bail

Mashego found that the state had presented a compelling case against the accused, pointing in particular to the testimony of senior Ipid investigator Nomsa Masuku.

The magistrate highlighted that the suspects conceded and placed themselves at the scene where Mbense was allegedly assaulted and tortured to death.

He also pointed out the prosecution’s reliance on two alleged accomplices, who have since become state witnesses, including private security officer Etienne van der Walt.

The accused failed to adequately address concerns surrounding the safety of the witnesses.

“The respondent led evidence that Etienne, who has decided to come clean about what happened at the crime scene, was at some stage threatened, which led him into hiding for a period,” Mashego said.

The magistrate further considered the circumstances surrounding Van der Merwe’s killing.

He noted allegations that Eksteen and Pretorius had worked with alleged hitman Matipandile Sotheni in connection with Van der Merwe’s murder.

Sotheni remains in custody after his bail application was rejected in June.

In light of these factors, the circumstances raised serious concerns about the potential safety of witnesses in the Mbense case.

“It is undeniable that attempts can also be made even if the applicants are in custody,” Mashego remarked.

The presiding officer stated that the court had a responsibility to take reasonable measures to protect witnesses while ensuring that the constitutional rights of the accused were respected.

Keeping the six suspects in custody, Mashego added, would keep their movements “under check” and limit their ability to interfere with the investigations or witnesses.