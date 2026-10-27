Mogalakwena municipal manager denied bail in R24m tender case

The state argued that releasing the accused could jeopardise witnesses and the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption.

Corruption-accused Mogalakwena Local Municipality manager Morris Maluleke has been denied bail by the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The 43-year-old faces charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering in connection with a municipal fleet management contract.

Manager accused of irregular R24 million tender

State prosecutors allege that he initially approved a fleet contract valued at approximately R4 million and later authorised payments totalling R24 million.

This allegedly resulted in substantial financial loss to the municipality.

According to the state, Maluleke allegedly irregularly awarded a R24 million fleet tender to Fleetmove (Pty) Ltd in December 2022 without following the prescribed supply chain management processes.

“Although payments allegedly began in January 2023, services were only rendered between April and May 2023, after the municipality’s Legal Division threatened to terminate the contract,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said.

The investigation also uncovered allegations that payments totalling R230 000, believed to be kickbacks, were made into an account linked to Maluleke through a company of which he is the sole director.

He was arrested on 7 October, together with his company, Bona Cord Vulstasie.

State raises concerns over witness interference

The state opposed Maluleke’s release on bail, which he formally applied for on 16 October.

Advocates argued that Maluleke faced serious charges, submitting that he may interfere with witnesses and ongoing investigations.

They further argued that his release would not be in the interest of justice at this stage.

“The court upheld the State’s submissions and denied Maluleke bail. He failed to discharge, on a balance of probabilities, the onus to show that he should be admitted to bail,” Malabi said.

The municipal manager remains in custody until his next court appearance on 3 November.

“The NPA welcomes the court’s decision and remains committed to ensuring accountability for corruption and the misuse of public funds,” Malabi said.