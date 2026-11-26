The accused argued that the case had been on the court roll for four years without progressing to trial.

Former Transnet executives Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Siyabonga Gama have suffered a setback in their bid to have the multi-billion-rand Transnet corruption case removed from the court roll.

The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed an application brought by the accused, who wanted the criminal proceedings struck off the roll over alleged delays in bringing the matter to trial.

The judgment was delivered on Thursday, 26 November 2026, after the court reserved its decision last month following two days of legal arguments.

Dispute over Transnet corruption case delays

The application was brought under section 342A of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows a court to consider whether unreasonable delays have occurred in criminal proceedings.

The accused argued that the case had been on the court roll since 2022 without progressing to trial, raising concerns about how long the proceedings had taken.

They also pointed to ongoing disputes surrounding access to terabytes (TB) of electronic data, which is expected to form part of the evidence during trial.

However, the state reportedly contended that delays stemmed from the accused’s demand that it purchase a R1.6 million software tool, which would enable the defence to examine and analyse the 49TB data.

The prosecution further highlighted that the defence received the case docket in 2022, with the trial initially expected to begin in February 2026.

High Court ruling

On Thursday, Acting High Court Judge Matodzi Brian Nemavhidi dismissed the Section 342A applications.

He, however, ordered the state to take “reasonable and necessary steps” to ensure that all the accused and their lawyers are afforded “meaningful access” to the electronic data.

The judge ordered the state to submit a plan within 30 days explaining how the accused and their legal teams will access and examine the data, including the software, equipment, technical support and training required.

“The state shall, within 90 calendar days of this order, or such extended period as may be authorised by this court upon good cause shown, ensure that a functional and searchable reviewing environment is made available to the accused and their legal representatives,” Nemavhidi said.

He further stipulated that the system must allow the accused to search, filter and review the disclosed data, identify duplicate files and retrieve relevant information, while ensuring the original evidence remains intact and its authenticity can be verified.

“The state shall ensure that technical solution selected is reasonably capable of accommodating the volume and formats of the disclosed material and is not limited to the opening of individual forensic images or the retrieval of documents through known file parts.”

Charges

Other accused in the case include former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Garry Pita and former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya, Trillian Asset Management director Daniel Roy and Albatime owner Kuben Moodley.

They face several charges, including fraud, corruption, money laundering and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

The charges relate, among other things, to a locomotive transaction advisory tender awarded to a McKinsey-led consortium in 2012.

The deal paved the way for Transnet to procure 1 064 locomotives worth more than R54 billion in 2015.

Regiments Capital was allegedly irregularly included in the contract, benefiting from the arrangement and resulting in the contract’s value and scope increasing to more than R305 million.

The accused are also facing charges linked to a R93.4 million payment made to Trillian Asset Management in 2015.