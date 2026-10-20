Mom who poisoned two young children sentenced to two life terms

Evidence presented in court revealed that the mother had taken several steps in preparation for the murders.

A 44-year-old Gauteng woman who poisoned her two young children, filmed their final moments and shared the images with family members before attempting to take her own life has been sentenced to two life terms in prison for their premeditated murders.

Nonkululeko Mbatha, who was handed two life sentences for the murders of her nine-year-old son and seven-month-old baby, appeared in the Gauteng Division of the High Court, sitting at Palm Ridge, on Monday

Sentence

Judge Sandiswa Mfenyana imposed the sentences after finding that Mbatha had carefully planned and executed the killings.

The court heard that on 5 February 2025, Mbatha poisoned food and fed it to her children at their Zuurbekom home in Westonaria.

The seven-month-old infant died at the scene, while the older child was rushed to hospital. He succumbed to the effects of the poisoning six days later, on 11 February 2025.

Evidence

Mbatha also consumed some of the poisoned food in what was described as an apparent suicide attempt, but survived.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Mbatha had taken several steps in preparation for the murders.

Investigation

An investigation led by Westonaria Saps Sergeant Mokgalagadi found that Mbatha purchased several packets of poison and food from a local takeaway before mixing the poison into the meals she served to the children.

The court further heard that while the children were suffering the effects of the poison, Mbatha took photographs and videos of them and shared the material with family members and friends.

She also left a suicide note addressed to the father of one of the children.

Murders planned

Senior State Advocate Rolene Barnard argued that the murders were carefully planned and that Mbatha had abused the trust placed in her as a mother.

Barnard further submitted that recording the children’s final moments constituted a significant aggravating factor and that the accused’s failed suicide attempt should not diminish her criminal responsibility.

Judgement

In delivering judgment, Judge Mfenyana found that the murders were premeditated and that Mbatha had several opportunities to reconsider her actions but chose not to do so.

The judge noted that both children were particularly vulnerable and depended entirely on their mother for care and protection.

The court also found that recording the children’s suffering and final moments demonstrated a disregard for their dignity and compounded the trauma experienced by their relatives.

NPA welcomes sentence

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatole welcomed the outcome, saying the sentence reflected the gravity of the crimes.

“The NPA reiterates its commitment to holding those who commit violent crimes against children accountable and ensuring that they face the full might of the law,” he said.

Mohlatole said the authority remained committed to ensuring justice for children who fall victim to violent crime.