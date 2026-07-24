More delays in DJ Warras murder case as Majola no-show in court

The case was postponed to next week, and is likely to face another postponement again when the two appear in court.

The High Court in Johannesburg has again postponed the case against Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock’s murder accused, Armindo Joaquim Pacula and Victor Mthethwa Majola.

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

Police arrested the first suspect, 44-year-old Victor Majola, on 22 December. He is facing a schedule 6 offence of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court denied Majola bail on Monday, 26 January 2026.

Pacula, the alleged gunman, was arrested on 30 January at the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose, Germiston. He faces charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and contravening the Immigration Act.

In February, Pacula abandoned his bail application out of fear for his life. Both accused remain in custody.

DJ Warras murder case delayed

During his last appearance last month, Pacula expressed his intention to apply for legal aid. This, after his previous legal representative said he would enter into a plea deal. His application was granted, as on Friday, he was represented by legal aid.

However, there appeared to be confusion regarding Majola’s appearance. While his legal representatives were in court, Majola was not.

“My Lord, this morning, it seems that Mr Majola was not brought from the prison. There seems to be a problem regarding his J7. It was indicated that he was supposed to be here on Monday, the 27th,” said the state prosecutor.

“So, we’re going to request, firstly, that the matter be postponed to the 27th, so that Mr Majola can join Mr Pakula.

“We are not aware of what the issue is in this matter. I was approached by the orderly, the head of the cells, this morning, to indicate to me that he is not on the truck. The other accused is brought by the police, so he is here. So, we were not aware of that situation.

“So, the prison was called, and it was indicated that the J7, which the prosecution does not fill out, it seems that it is filled out downstairs by the orderly, is indicating that he should be here on the 27th. But be that as it may, we’ve confirmed with the prison that he will be here on Monday. So, we can then do the pretrial on Monday.”

Docket content

The case will probably be postponed again on Monday when the two appear, as the prosecution further indicated there were issues relating to docket content.

“For the purposes of the record, the one issue relating to the docket content, the court notes that a meeting is to be held next Wednesday between counsel for the state, as well as counsel for accused number two, in order that this issue may be sorted out,” said the judge.

“And then it is noted further that on Monday, the 27th of July, 2026, the matter is to be postponed for a further two weeks, subject, of course, to what accused number two may say, in order to deal with the funding of his private counsel, so that they can be fully instructed in the matter.”