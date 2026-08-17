Mpumalanga court hands child predator double life sentence

The ruling has been hailed as a powerful warning to predators who prey on children.

A seven‑year‑old girl’s brutal murder in Charl Cilliers has ended with justice delivered, as the Mpumalanga High Court in Breyten imposed two life sentences on her killer.

The ruling has been hailed as a powerful warning to predators who prey on children.

Sifiso George Sibiloane appeared in the dock last week, where the sentence was handed down.

The 21-year-old was convicted of raping and murdering little Nomvelo Rossow in March 2026, a crime that shocked the community and drew swift action from police.

Missing

The court also declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and his name will be placed on the offenders’ register.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers launched a massive search after Rossow was reported missing.

“During the search, police encountered a man carrying a suspicious bag. Upon searching the bag, members discovered clothing belonging to a young girl, which was soaked in blood.

“Further investigation led police to a maize field, where the body of the missing child was discovered,” Masondo explained.

‘Cruel man’

Sibiloane, described as a cruel man from Seyferfontein farm near Charl Cilliers, was hunted down and arrested. Investigators built a watertight case, presenting crucial evidence that secured his conviction.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise commended detectives and prosecutors for their relentless work.

“We hope that this sentence will send a strong message to perpetrators who target children that they have no place in society.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly to ensure that this case is speedily finalised, and justice has been served for the minor and the family,” she said.

Saps committed

The Saps reaffirmed its commitment to protecting women and children, vowing to continue bringing perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice.

For the Rossow family, the sentence marks a measure of closure after unimaginable loss, while for the province, it stands as a stark reminder that child predators will face the full weight of the law.