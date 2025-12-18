Mpumalanga woman jailed for 57 years for orchestrating brutal murder

Nkosi pleaded guilty to murder, kidnapping and cybercrime after luring Sfiso Kubheka to his death in Mpumalanga.

A Mpumalanga court has sentenced a 30-year-old woman to 57 years imprisonment for orchestrating a man’s murder and intimidating a second victim.

Evander Magistrate’s Court sentenced Nonhlanhla Portia Nkosi on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Nkosi played an active role in the kidnapping and murder of Sfiso Lucky Khubeka, who was reported missing on 21 April 2024.

She was also involved in the kidnapping and assault of another victim, who cannot be identified to protect their identity.

The court heard how a police investigation led to the arrest of a criminal syndicate involved in kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and intimidation, as well as cybercrime and robbery-related offences.

She pleaded guilty to all counts for kidnapping the unnamed victim and Kubheka, assault of the unnamed victim, contravention of the Cybercrimes Act, cyber fraud, robbery with aggravating circumstances, Kubheka’s murder and intimidation.

In court, Nkosi admitted that she worked closely with co-accused her boyfriend Mandla Skosana , Sibusiso Skosana and Seun Mpenzi to intimidate Khubeka over money owed to her mother.

According to the Mpumalanga publication, Ses’khona Newspaper, she lured Sifiso to her house under the guise of lending him money and buying alcohol.

Nkosi said she was directly involved in his assault, including striking him with a wheel spanner.

She also took Khubeka’s phone and banking details, transferring R19 100 to her and Skosana’s accounts, and helped dispose of his body to prevent it from being discovered.

Nkosi further intimidated another victim to ensure he would not report the crime, showing she was involved in every stage of the crime from planning to execution.

Khubeka’s body was found floating in the Roodebank River, with both hands tied with cable ties and his legs tied with a rope attached to a large rock.

Nkosi’s co-accused pleaded not guilty and will continue to face trial.

Acting provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed Nkosi’s sentence.

He said the police investigation team worked hard to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

Mkhwanazi also commended the team of police detectives, the prosecution team and the judiciary, which culminated in the well-deserved sentence.

“We are pleased with the successful outcome of this case and the efforts of our members. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who break the law are brought to book,” said the general.