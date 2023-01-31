Case of Limpopo comedian accused of killing his wife postponed

Asanda Mbayimbayi

Limpopo comedian SABC Livhu – real name Livhuwani Madadzhe – on Tuesday abandoned his bail application in the case of his wife’s murder.

The case was postponed to 23 February 2023.

The comedian made his second appearance at the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court for the murder of his wife, Lindelani Nengovhela, who was found dead in a water filled pit toilet ditch in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou on Saturday, 28 January 2023.

Livhuwani Madadzhe’s lawyer, Advocate Hlongwane, stated to the court that his client decided to abandon the bail and does not object to the postponement for further investigations.

Speaking to SABC, the family of the late Lindelani Nengovhela said they are struggling to make the funeral arrangements because they do not know where Nengovhela’s Identity Document is.

Court proceedings

In court yesterday, the comedian said he has been co-operating with investigating officers in this case and that he handed over cellphones, belonging to him and the deceased, and with the passwords.

He further stated that there is CCTV footage that proves his innocence and he wants to be released on bail so that he can go home and ensure the deceased gets a proper send-off.

NPA spokesperson in Limpopo Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said the state has a prima facie case against the accused and this was a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH). It was not a case of common assault.

“We learnt over the weekend that the complainant passed away on Friday, after she and the accused appeared in the court for mediation.

“The state was ready to transfer the matter to the trial court, but unfortunately the deceased approached the prosecution for the process of mediation.

“The mediation was an agreement between the two parties that they are no longer going to continue with the case and the deceased told the prosecutor that she has forgiven her husband,” said Dzhangi

