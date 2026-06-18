Ngqeleni chief accused of double murder in forest dispute denied bail

He is accused of killing two men for collecting wood from a forest that is in dispute between two villages.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has successfully opposed the bail application of a 75-year-old Ngqeleni traditional leader accused of gunning down two men in a bitter forest dispute in the Eastern Cape.

Totosi Ndamase appeared in the Ngqeleni Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Charges

He is accused of the murder of two men who were collecting wood from a forest that is the subject of a dispute between two villages.

Ndamase also faces a count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and malicious injury to property.

Murder in a forest

It is alleged that on 24 May 2026, Ndamase, the traditional leader of Godini village, approached three men who were in a bakkie, collecting wood in a forest in Bantini village.

“The forest is a subject of a dispute between the traditional leaders of the neighbouring administrative areas of eMazizini and Godini,” Tyali said.

“The accused allegedly shot at the three men, killing one instantly. The second victim died a few days later in the hospital, while the third is still recovering in the hospital.

“In his application, the traditional leader claimed that he was acting in self-defence as he was attacked with bush knives.”

Bail

Opposing the bail application, Senior State Advocate Thamsanqa Kwetane led the evidence of the investigating officer, who testified that the accused was a danger to society and may use his position to influence witnesses and investigations.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said there are two cases that had previously been registered involving violence allegedly committed by Ndamase at the disputed forest.

“The Ngqeleni Magistrates’ Court found that the accused failed to dispel the onus placed on him to show that there are exceptional circumstances for his release on bail.

“The NPA now shifts its focus to ensuring that it presents a formidable case when the matter goes to trial,” Tyali said.

The case has been postponed to 30 July 2026 for further investigation.