North West jogger attacker gets life plus 15 years for rape and robbery

A jogger carrying her licensed firearm was stabbed with a screwdriver, robbed and raped .

A jogger carrying her licensed firearm for protection was accosted, stabbed with a screwdriver, robbed and raped in North West. Her attacker now been sentenced.

The Koster Regional Court sentenced Ompie Simons to life imprisonment for rape. He was also sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Simons sentenced to life for rape and 15 years for robbery

The court heard that Simons accosted the victim while she was jogging. He grabbed her from behind and stabbed her with a screwdriver before robbing her of her licensed firearm and cellphone.

He then forced the victim to undress and raped her before fleeing the scene.

The victim reported the matter to the police, leading to an investigation. The investigation resulted in Simons’ arrest after information emerged that he had a firearm.

Koster police officers searched the accused’s home in accordance with a search warrant. Police discovered a cellphone that matched the description of the one stolen from the victim. However, the firearm was not recovered.

Simons was subsequently charged with rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances. The state opposed bail, and he remained in custody throughout the trial. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

GBVF scourge

The accused was found guilty on both counts. This was after state prosecutor Sangweni Zimema led testimony from several witnesses, including Koster investigating officer Piet Olebogeng.

During sentencing, the court highlighted the seriousness of the offences and the ongoing scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

“The court further underscored the criminal justice system’s responsibility to protect vulnerable members of society and hold perpetrators accountable,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa said.

Koster Regional Court sentenced Simons to 15 years’ imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and life imprisonment for rape.

The sentences will run concurrently. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Sentences run concurrently

Dr Rachel Makhari, the North West’s Director of Public Prosecutions, applauded the sentencing and reiterated the justice system’s dedication to preventing GBVF.

“This sentence sends a strong message that perpetrators of sexual violent crimes will be held accountable. The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring justice for victims and supporting the government’s efforts to eradicate GBVF,” Makhari said.

The NPA also commended the collaborative efforts of the prosecution and law enforcement teams in securing this conviction and sentence.

“The organisation remains committed to prosecuting perpetrators of GBVF and ensuring that victims of crime receive justice through an effective and victim-centred criminal justice system,” Mabasa said.