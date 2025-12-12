NPA freezes over R12 million in zama zama syndicate assets

AFU and DPCI seized properties and vehicles belonging to key illegal mining syndicate members. Over R12 million in assets were frozen.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a preservation order worth over R12 million, targeting properties and vehicles linked to zama zama syndicate kingpins.

The Pretoria High Court has granted the NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) to preserve movable and immovable properties belonging to individuals directly or indirectly linked to members of the illegal mining syndicate.

The individuals, including Chimene Mlambo, Elias Christopher Ngobeni, Nason Ngobeni, and Alex Sithole, are currently appearing in the court.

Over R12m assets linked to zama zama syndicate frozen

The preservation order is against 10 immovable properties worth R11.3 million and 19 movable properties belonging to Mlambo, and three immovable properties worth R315 000 and seven movable properties belonging to Nosan Ngobeni.

Two immovable properties worth R460 000 and two movable properties belong to Elias Ngobeni, six movable properties belong to Sithole, and two movable properties belong to Shallwin (Pty) Ltd, a company owned by Nason.

The Director for Priority Crime and Investigation (DPCI) and the NPA said the order was executed by the AFU, with the DPCI’s Tactical Operations Management Section and the DPCI Priority Crimes Specialised Investigations team, at various identified properties.

ALSO READ: AFU granted preservation order in illegal chrome mining case

“During the operation, auctioneers who formed part of the team seized three vehicles belonging to Sithole, as well as a vehicle and trailer belonging to Mlambo,” law enforcement said.

“Investigations are ongoing to trace and seize all outstanding vehicles not recovered during the execution of the order.”

Next step: Final order

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana and DPCI spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the next step is for the AFU to apply for a final forfeiture order.

Once approved, the properties will be sold, with the earnings going into the Criminal Assets Recovery Account. This ensures that the proceeds of crime are returned to the state to help combat crime.

“The NPA and DPCI welcome this preservation order, which sends a strong message that individuals will not be permitted to benefit unlawfully from criminal conduct or defraud the government,” Mahanjana and Mogale said.

“The AFU will continue to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure that assets derived from criminal activities are forfeited to the state.”

NOW READ: JMPD and Hawks bust illegal gold refinery in Booysens