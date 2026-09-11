Parenting tiff lands Northern Cape man in jail for assault and strangulation

The court found the man guilty after rejecting his defence and accepting the girlfriend's evidence as credible.

A 22-year-old Northern Cape man, who assaulted and strangled his girlfriend after a fight over their newborn baby, has been sentenced to seven years’ direct imprisonment.

The Kimberley Regional Court sentenced Siphiwe Khumalo to be locked away after finding him guilty of common assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (assault GBH).

Fight over newborn baby turns violent

The domestic violence-related incident occurred on 10 April 2026 at Khumalo’s parental home in Roodepan after he and his 20-year-old girlfriend argued over their child.

Khumalo assaulted the woman by striking her with open hands and closed fists on the face and head and kicking her on the back before leaving the premises, the court heard.

Later that evening, he returned and found her sitting outside alone.

Khumalo confronted the girlfriend again about the same issue, then punched her again and strangled her with a laundry-line wire.

She sustained injuries on her neck as a result.

The young woman managed to escape and report the incident to the Roodepan Police Station, where officers recorded her injuries.

Victim’s testimony backed by police evidence

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said state prosecutor Mothelesi Katlego Thothela presented the girlfriend as the sole witness during trial.

Her account was corroborated by the testimony of a police officer who observed and documented her injuries at the police station.

“Khumalo pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. In his defence, he testified and called his mother as a witness,” Senokoatsane said in a statement on Friday.

“However, after considering all the evidence before it, the court rejected the versions presented by the accused and his witness, finding material contradictions in their testimonies,” he added.

Court rejects accused’s changing version

Senokoatsane said the court further found that Khumalo had altered his version during cross-examination by the state.

It concluded that his evidence was false beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In aggravation of sentence, the state handed in a victim impact statement compiled by Lindokuhle Sikhakhane, detailing the psychological and emotional trauma suffered by the complainant as a result of the abuse,” the spokesperson said.

He added that the prosecution argued that domestic violence remains a pervasive societal problem that often happens behind closed doors and requires firm judicial intervention.

The state further submitted that an appropriate sentence was necessary to reflect the seriousness of gender-based violence and to deter potential offenders.

“While the court found that substantial and compelling circumstances justified a deviation from the prescribed minimum sentence, it nonetheless imposed a stern sentence,” Senokoatsane said.

NPA says sentence reinforces accountability

Khumalo was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, on the common assault count.

The court handed down seven years’ direct imprisonment on the assault GBH count and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

“The NPA welcomes the sentence, which reflects the seriousness of domestic violence offences and reinforces the principle that perpetrators of gender-based violence will be held accountable for their actions,” Senokoatsane said.

“Domestic violence infringes upon the dignity, safety and fundamental rights of victims and leaves lasting emotional and psychological scars.”