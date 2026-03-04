Parolee gets 25 years for raping blind woman in her home

Eastern Cape court sentences parolee to 25 years for raping blind woman, ordering sex offenders register listing.

A parolee in the Eastern Cape has been sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment for raping his girlfriend’s blind sister in her bed.

The Alexandria Regional Court sentenced Thembinkosi Ngxande to 25 years’ direct imprisonment for the rape of a 61-year-old blind woman in her home in the Ekuphumleni location, Kenton-on-Sea, near Port Alfred, Eastern Cape.

The court considered that Ngxande must first serve the remainder of his previous rape sentence until 2035. Alexandria Regional Court also ordered that his particulars be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and declared him unfit to possess a firearm.

Parolee receives 25-year imprisonment for raping blind woman

On the evening of 3 February 2024, the victim had been drinking alcohol with her father and his girlfriend, and she retired to her bedroom at approximately 11.30pm.

The victim’s father and his girlfriend were asleep in another room when she was woken up by the sensation that someone was sexually assaulting her.

“Realising that her legs were parted and that a man was penetrating her, she attempted to scream for help. The perpetrator covered her mouth, threatened to kill her if she continued shouting, and proceeded to rape her,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

ALSO READ: Free State aunt jailed for nephew’s murder and farm attack

The complainant is blind, but she recognised Ngxande’s voice because he had been at the house previously, due to his relationship with the victim’s sister. The sister died in December 2024.

She lost consciousness because of the traumatic incident and the effects of drinking.

When the victim regained consciousness, she found Ngxande raping her again and holding what she believed to be a knife to her throat. During the second assault, she managed to call out for help, prompting the accused to stop and attempt to flee.

Accused held a knife to her throat

Tyali said the father’s girlfriend woke up to the commotion and found Ngxande shirtless in the living room.

“When questioned, he claimed he was looking for his shirt. She observed him enter the complainant’s bedroom to retrieve it from next to her bed before leaving the house,” Tyali said.

“The complainant immediately reported that she had been raped by Ngxande. The matter was promptly reported to the police, and she was taken for a medical examination. Ngxande was arrested on 7 February 2024.”

ALSO READ: Murder and rape data nothing to praise

During his trial, Ngxande denied being at the victim’s home during the incident and claimed that he had spent the night with his girlfriend (the victim’s sister). He also challenged the DNA evidence, disputing the chain of custody.

State Prosecutor Callum Barlow argued that the accused was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for why his DNA was found on the victim.

“The court also rejected his belated alibi defence, raised only during trial when his alleged alibi witness was no longer alive, finding it not reasonably possible. His version was rejected beyond a reasonable doubt, and he was convicted,” Tyali said.

‘Grave violation of human dignity’

Eastern Cape director of public prosecutions Barry Madolo welcomed the sentence, saying the outcome sends a strong message that parole is not a licence to reoffend.

“The rape of a blind and defenceless woman in the sanctity of her own home is a grave violation of human dignity. The NPA remains steadfast in ensuring that perpetrators of gender-based violence are held accountable and that vulnerable members of our communities are protected through the full might of the law,” Madolo said.

“This sentence affirms our commitment to justice and to restoring the dignity of victims who have endured unimaginable trauma.”

ALSO READ: Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report

The NPA said it remains committed to combating gender-based violence and urges communities to report such crimes and support victims.