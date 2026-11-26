According to the State, the pensioner had 19 previous theft convictions dating from 1988 to 2026.

The Meyerton Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a 74-year-old pensioner to three years in prison for stealing coffee.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, on 11 September 2026, the pensioner and another woman entered an OK Foods store in Meyerton and stole eight 200g jars of coffee, valued at R239.99 each.

The theft was discovered on 12 September 2026 after the store manager noticed during a stock check that the Douwe Egberts coffee was missing from the shelves.

“Given that the product was not ordinarily sold in large quantities, the manager checked the store’s sales records, which indicated that the missing stock had not been sold.

“The store’s CCTV footage was subsequently reviewed and showed the two women concealing eight jars of coffee under their clothing before leaving the store without paying,” said the NPA.

The two women returned to the store the following day, and the manager recognised them from the CCTV footage. The manager alerted security personnel and the police.

One of the women fled, while the pensioner was apprehended and arrested. Sizane pleaded guilty to theft and asked the court to impose a non-custodial sentence. However, District Court Prosecutor Salome Brits argued for direct imprisonment, highlighting Sizane’s extensive history of similar offences.

Previous coffee thefts

According to the State, the pensioner had 19 previous theft convictions dating from 1988 to 2026. The prosecution further submitted that the Vereeniging Magistrate’s Court recently sentenced her to a fine of R4 000 or eight months’ imprisonment for the theft of Jacobs Krönung coffee valued at R1 529.91.

In imposing sentence, the magistrate agreed with the State that the pensioner had not demonstrated remorse and had failed to learn from her previous convictions.

In addition to the criminal prosecution, the NPA’s Pretoria Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) secured two confiscation orders, valued at R1 529.91 and R1 919.92 respectively, in relation to the coffee stolen in the Meyerton and Vereeniging matters. The combined value of the two orders is R3 449.83.

The court further declared Sizane unfit to possess a firearm.