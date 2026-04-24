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Phala Phala burglars’ discharge bid dismissed, trial to continue

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

3 minute read

24 April 2026

11:48 am

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Magistrate Peter Manthata rules all three accused have a case to answer.

Phala Phala trial Imanuwela David

Phala Phala farm burglary suspect, Imanuwela David, at the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 December 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

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Magistrate Peter Manthata has dismissed the Section 174 discharge application brought by the three individuals accused of stealing $580 000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, ordering the trial to proceed to the defence phase.

Bid to have Phala Phala case thrown out

Imanuwela David and siblings Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph had sought to have the case thrown out after the state closed its case, having called more than 20 witnesses.

On Friday, Manthata rejected the bid, ruling that sufficient evidence existed for all three to answer the charges against them.

“Considering the principles laid down in the above cases, I find that Accused 2 and 3 also have a case to answer,” the magistrate said.

“The application by Accused 1, 2 and 3 for discharge in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 51 of 1977 is dismissed.”

The three accused, who allegedly broke into the Bela Bela farm in 2020, will now face the defence phase of the trial, where their legal teams are expected to call their own witnesses.

According to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the court discovered that the state made a prima facie case against the accused.

“The matter was adjourned to 25 May 2026, for the defence to call their client to testify,” said NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi.

Ramaphosa denies wrongdoing

Meanwhile, earlier in April, President Cyril Ramaphosa denied being involved in unauthorised investigations into the theft at his Phala Phala farm.

An Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) report found that the head of Ramaphosa’s police security unit, Major General Wally Rhoode, concealed the theft of the money from the president’s game farm.

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The Ipid report found that although Ramaphosa informed Rhoode in 2020 about the break-in at Phala Phala, a case was only registered with the police two years later, after the theft was exposed by former State Security Agency director-general Arthur Fraser.

Listen: NPA on the postponed Phala Phala matter

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Crime and Courts Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala Farmgate theft

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