Pig farm murders: Judge rules Olivier gave statement freely and voluntarily

Olivier also told the High Court that his constitutional rights were not read to him when he was arrested, claims denied by police officers.

The Polokwane High Court has ruled that the statement made by Zachariah Johannes Olivier was given freely and voluntarily. As a result, it will be admitted as evidence in the main trial

Olivier returned to the court on Thursday, where Judge Jane Ngobeni ruled on the matter. The court had been hearing a trial-within-a-trial, in which Olivier claimed that he did not make his statement voluntarily.

He claimed that police improperly pressured him into making the statement, singling out the investigating officer, Captain Phaladi Makola, for allegedly promising his release if he confessed. The investigating officer denied the claims, insisting Olivier’s confession was voluntary.

Olivier also told the High Court that his constitutional rights were not read to him when he was arrested, claims denied by police officers.

Olivier, Rudolph de Wet and William Musora are facing two counts of murder, attempted murder, three counts of defeating the ends of justice, possession of firearms and ammunition and contravening sections of the illegal immigration act.

However, the farm supervisor, De Wet, has since turned state witness under section 204 of the Criminal Procedure Act.

The matter was postponed to 23 October 2026 for cross-examination

Pig farm murders

Olivier and Musora are on trial for the murders of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu, who were killed on 17 August 2024.

The two accused are also charged with the attempted murder of Ndlovu’s husband, Mabutho Ncube, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, additionally faces a charge of being in South Africa illegally.

The state alleges that Makgato and Ndlovu, who were allegedly trespassing, were shot, and their bodies were disposed of in a pigsty on Onverwacht farm near Sebayeng, outside Polokwane.

Their remains were discovered on 20 August after a missing persons report was filed.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

