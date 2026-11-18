The accused were arrested on 08 November 2026 following an intelligence-driven investigation.

Four of the five Zimbabwean nationals accused of attempting to leave South Africa to join the Russia-Ukraine war have abandoned their bids for bail, while a fifth accused prepares to fight for his release as prosecutors oppose the application.

The accused appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 17 November 2026.

Accused

Weight Mudhanyane, 23, Javangwe Munyaradzi, 41, Wesley Sothole, 24, and Knowledge Ndunduma, 46, elected not to proceed with their bail applications.

The fifth accused, Abel Muchenje, 40, indicated his intention to apply for bail. The State said it would oppose his application.

Arrest

The accused were arrested on 8 November 2026 following an intelligence-driven investigation.

Information gathered during the investigation prompted a multidisciplinary team to operationalise an intervention, resulting in their arrest while they were allegedly preparing to board flights out of the country.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the accused face charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998.

“The matter was postponed to 24 November 2026 for possible plea and sentence negotiations in terms of section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.”

Russia-Ukraine war

These are not the first Africans to travel to Ukraine for the war.

In November last year, the South African government received distress calls from 17 South African men who were trapped in the war-torn Donbas, Ukraine. They wanted assistance to return home.

The men, aged 20 to 39, came from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and one from the Eastern Cape, and were lured to join mercenary forces in the Ukraine-Russia war under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts.

Under the Foreign Military Assistance Act of 1998, South African citizens, local entities, permanent residents, and foreign nationals in South Africa cannot offer or provide military assistance to foreign governments, or join the armies of foreign governments, unless authorised by the South African government.