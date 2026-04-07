Nabbed for ‘fraud’: How a police captain allegedly took advantage of a colleague’s illness

Johannes Van Rensburg abused his access to the police financial system.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court has heard how a South African Police Service (Saps) captain allegedly manipulated internal financial systems to steal money from his employer.

Johannes van Rensburg was granted R50 000 bail during his first court appearance on Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

The officer, who works in the finance division of the police’s Protection Security Services (PSS), faces charges of fraud and theft.

His arrest on Monday, 6 April, at his Wonderboom home followed an internal probe into irregularities and suspicious transactions within the division’s financial management systems.

Police captain argues for release on bail

During his bail application, Van Rensburg, through his legal representative, told the court he has been employed by Saps for more than three decades.

The police officer assured the court that he poses no flight risk and is willing to comply with any conditions, including surrendering his passport.

He told the court that he remains the primary financial provider for his two minor children, despite being divorced, and stressed that he has no prior criminal record.

“I am not on parole and neither do I have any previous convictions or criminal background,” Van Rensburg said.

“I do not have any history of being violent and a threat to society or the public at large,” the captain added.

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The 53-year-old further maintained that he has cooperated with authorities since his arrest and intends to stand trial.

“I understand the nature and gravity of the offence against me.

“I claim on standing my trial for the charges as brought against me and I have cooperated with the Saps investigating officer from the onset,” Van Rensburg said.

He warned that remaining in custody would “severely” impact his ability to prepare his defence.

“If I am not released on bail, I will probably remain in custody for a further period of several weeks and months until the matter is heard again, where after I will be kept in custody until the disposal or conclusion of the trial.”

Alleged scheme involving police financial system

The state alleges that Van Rensburg abused his access to the police financial system, known as Polfin, over a two-year period between March 2024 and March 2026.

According to investigators, he allegedly processed cash withdrawals under the pretext that the funds were for travel expenses for members of the Presidential Protection Services (PPS).

However, the money never reached the intended recipients and was instead withdrawn in large cash amounts.

Following an investigation, a fraud case was registered at Sunnyside police station, and Van Rensburg was suspended on 1 April 2026.

Missing funds and internal investigation

Evidence presented in court by investigating officer Constable Byron Andrews revealed that Van Rensburg allegedly used the login details of a colleague, who has been on extended sick leave for 23 months, to initiate requests for cash advances.

He then allegedly approved the same transactions using his own credentials.

“The member whose Persal [personnel and salary system] details were used to register the request for advance had confirmed that no request was made by them or did not receive any monies,” state prosecutor Chris Marumo told the court while reading from Andrews’ affidavit.

An internal inspection conducted by Saps officials from the police’s head office uncovered a cash shortfall of R1 million (R1 027 742.90).

Van Rensburg, who had control over the cash safe, was unable to account for the missing funds.

Although the investigating officer raised concerns that the accused was a “possible flight risk”, the state did not oppose bail.

Andrews suggested bail of R10 000, but Marumo proposed R20 000 “given the gravity of this matter”.

The magistrate ultimately set bail at R50 000 without imposing additional conditions.

The case has been postponed to 30 July 2026.

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