His bail was not extended, and he will remain in custody.

A 34-year-old South African Police Service (Saps) constable has been found guilty of assaulting his wife after a jealous rage over alleged infidelity escalated into a violent attack that left her injured and abandoned in the streets of Galeshewe in the Northern Cape.

Constable Victor Nkosi, who is stationed at Strydenburg Saps, was convicted by the Galeshewe Magistrate’s Court last week and remains in custody ahead of his sentencing on 19 January 2027.

Assault

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said Nkosi was convicted of assault that happened on 06 October 2024.

Suping said that on the day of the incident, Nkosi went to a tavern in town with his wife, and while at the tavern, he accused her of having an affair after going through her cellphone.

“He started assaulting her at the tavern and later drove to Galeshewe, where he continued to assault her. He dropped her off in the streets of Galeshewe, and she was taken to hospital by her family for medical attention.”

Sentencing

Nkosi was arrested on 09 October 2024, and he was charged with assault.

“He was later released on bail of R1 500. He made representations to the prosecutors for the charge to be dropped, but his representations were unsuccessful,” Suping said.

Nkosi was charged with assault and found guilty. His bail was not extended, and he will remain in custody.

The case was postponed to 19 January 2027 for sentencing.

Police officers jailed

In September, Ipid welcomed the conviction of two Gauteng police officers in separate violent crime cases.

A Vereeniging Saps lieutenant-colonel, Christopher Mokoena, was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for the 2024 murder of Sibongiseni Cele after allegedly assaulting him over a suspected theft.

In a separate case, Johannesburg Rapid Rail Unit constable Kabelo Peace Maripane and his brother, Nape Maripane, were each sentenced to seven years for the attempted murder of two civilians in Tembisa.

The court also declared Mokoena unfit to possess a firearm.