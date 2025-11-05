Police officer accused of murdering Chesnay Keppler to face trial

The sergeant allegedly shot and killed Keppler on 26 December 2024.

The trial of a 43-year-old South African Police Services (Saps) officer accused of Gauteng Crime Warden Chesnay Keppler is set to begin on 19 January 2026.

Mandla Buthelezi appeared in the High Court of South Africa, Gauteng Division, sitting in Johannesburg, alongside his co-accused and his 36-year-old Saps colleague Llewellyn Meyers on Tuesday.

Charges

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Buthelezi faces one count of murder, attempted kidnapping, three counts of assault, malicious damage to property and defeating the ends of justice, while Meyers faces two counts of assault, three counts of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“Buthelezi is currently in custody and plans to bring a new bail application on 2 December 2025, which will be opposed by the State, while Meyers, who is out on bail pending trial, brought an interlocutory application which is being reviewed by the State.”

Allegations

The allegations against the duo stem from a 26 December 2024 incident, where the two officers allegedly attended a party in Eldorado Park in a marked state vehicle.

A domestic altercation allegedly ensued when they found Keppler with another man, leading to the assault of Keppler, the other man, and other individuals.

Keppler fled the scene, with Buthelezi allegedly following her. Upon arriving at her residence, she locked herself inside, but Buthelezi allegedly attempted to gain entry and failed.

Shooting

Buthelezi, a sergeant, allegedly fired several rounds with his service pistol through a house window in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, before fleeing the scene.

He was later hospitalised under police guard at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital after allegedly attempting suicide by shooting himself during his arrest.

It is alleged that on the day Keppler was killed, Meyers assaulted Keppler’s friends — who managed to escape — and fired shots in their direction as they left.

He was also charged with failing to report a crime.

