Popular musician faces charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition

The accused remains in custody.

Limpopo musician Nkgodisheng Paul Madubanya remains behind bars after appearing in court on charges of possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, following his arrest during a police operation at his Polokwane home.

The 29-year-old Madubanya, popularly known as “Tsaka RSA”, briefly appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 12 October 2026.

Charges

Tsaka RSA is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the matter was postponed to 19 October 2026 for a formal bail application.

“The accused remains in custody. As the matter is before court, no further details can be disclosed at this stage.”

Unlicenced firearm

It is alleged that on 09 October 2026, members of the South African Police Service (Saps) acted on information that Tsaka RSA had an unlicensed firearm.

Police proceeded to his residence in Rethabile Gardens, where they allegedly found him in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Tsaka RSA was subsequently arrested.

AKA/Tibz murder trial

Meanwhile, after a three-hour delay, the murder trial of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane got under way in the Durban High Court on Monday, with the State calling a key witness linked to the arrest of the alleged firearm supplier

Siyanda Eddie Myeza, a former member of the Saps’ Tactical Response Team (TRT), testified that he led the operation that resulted in Myeza’s arrest in Umlazi’s L Section in April 2023 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Possession of firearm

Myeza, one of the seven men standing trial for the murders, has denied being in possession of a firearm when he was arrested in April 2023.

His arrest came just two months after AKA and Tibz were gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road on 10 February 2023.

Myeza told the court that he and other TRT members were conducting a night shift operation when they received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect allegedly in possession of a firearm.

The testimony forms part of the State’s efforts to link the accused to the weapons allegedly used in the high-profile murders.