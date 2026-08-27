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Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

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By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Deputy News Editor

2 minute read

27 August 2026

12:14 pm

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He has been charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

Ndodana Tshuma: Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

FILE | Zimbabwean national Ndodana Tshuma appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 July 2026 after he was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, for the murder of his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Tshuma and daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

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The state has informed the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court that it has completed its investigations into Zimbabwean national and UK fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma.

The 45-year-old Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday, 10 July, following an operation involving the South African Police Service (Saps) Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Tshuma is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their two daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, whose bodies were discovered by police at their home near Bedford.

According to police, he allegedly left the UK two days before the bodies of his wife and daughters were discovered.

During his last court appearance on 27 August 2026, the court heard that Tshuma had abandoned his bail application.

He has been charged with possession of an illegal firearm.

“We submit that, in the court’s conviction of possessing a firearm, the court is obligated to sentence you to 15 years’ imprisonment if this is your first offence. If it is your second offence, the court is obligated to sentence you to 20 years’ direct imprisonment. If it is your third offence, the court is obliged to sentence you to 25 years’ direct imprisonment. Thereafter, the court has discretion to increase this to the minimum sentence of 15 years, to 25 years or more than 25 years,” the magistrate previously explained to Tshuma.

“However, the court may deviate from this to 20-25 years’ direct imprisonment if there are prevailing all laws of this system, either in your personal circumstances or in the merits of the case.”

On Thursday, the matter was postponed to 8 September for a possible plea agreement.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi confirmed that Tshuma will be extradited to the UK once all the paperwork has been finalised.

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