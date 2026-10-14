Pretoria biker shooting accused appears in court

The state intends to oppose bail as the accused faces charges linked to a fatal shooting at Little Britain Pub.

A 45-year-old man accused of shooting two bikers in public and fleeing the scene on Saturday night will remain behind bars at least until next week.

There were no signs of motorcycle clubs or colours when Brian Smith made his first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning.

Biker shooting accused appears in Pretoria court

In attendance were the Sapa Yopa president Martins Antonio, who has called for peace and accountability within the biking community following the incident, and a small group believed to be the wife and friends of the accused.

Smith, a Crusader member, is accused of shooting two Mac Motorcycle Club members on 10 October at Little Britain Pub and faces charges of murder and attempted murder.

He allegedly shot and killed Baden Watson and wounded Ruan van der Merwe before fleeing the scene on his motorcycle.

Neither the Crusaders nor Mac clubs have commented on the incident yet.

Police provide preliminary details of fatal shooting

On Sunday, South African Police Service regional spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk initially said preliminary information indicated only one shot was fired and one cartridge was recovered at the scene.

He added it was suspected the bullet passed through the injured victim before striking the deceased.

Shortly after the shooting, Little Britain Pub announced that motorcycle club patches will no longer be permitted on its premises with immediate effect.

Bail application postponed until 20 October

In court, Smith’s attorney, Andries Nkome, requested that no photos of Smith, nor of himself or other legal representatives, be taken in court.

He also asked to continue with a bail application.

The case was postponed to 20 October, when Smith will formally apply for bail.

The state has already indicated that it will oppose bail and previous charges brought against the accused have also been placed on record.

Tributes for slain biker as injured man remains in hospital

While condolences continued to stream in for Watson, who was described as a pillar of strength and friend, Van der Merwe is still in hospital.

A family friend, who asked to speak anonymously for fear of being targeted, said he was stable and under sedation in the intensive care unit.